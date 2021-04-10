GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The professional Play-by-Play Theatre of Green Bay will present Mark Dunn’s “Belles” online next week.

Performances are at 7 p.m. April 15-16 and 2 and 7 p.m. April 17. Info: playbyplaytheatre.org.

According to a press release: Company artistic director and co-founder Mary Ehlinger will direct. Elizabeth Jolly is stage manager.

Six sisters will be portrayed by experienced players Sarah Doyle, Haley Ebinal, Molly Maher Lucareli, Carolyn Silverberg, Alicia Skrivanie and Rachel Ziolkowski.

Mark Dunn is the author of more than 30 plays.

His “Belles,” from 1989, is told in “two acts and 45 phone calls.” The story visits the Southern sisters who over the course of a weekend seek to bridge the physical and emotional distance between them by way of telephone. In the process, they come to terms with their shattered family history.

The setup is ripe for Zoom presentation.

The Walker sisters hail from Memphis (Mark Dunn’s hometown), but now they are scattered all over the country. Only Peggy still lives in Memphis, where she cares for Mama. When the play begins, Peggy is phoning her sisters with the latest about Mama… whether they want to hear it or not.

Note from the theater: “COVID-19 has devastated the performing arts industry. Without being able to sell tickets for a production, Play-by-Play remains in continued support of donations. We know times are tight, but your generous donations (no matter the amount), help us with our daily expenditures as well as aid us in our mission to continue bringing the arts of the highest quality to our community in some way, shape or form.”