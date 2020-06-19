Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Green Bay concert organization plans expanded season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Brown County Civic Music Association plans to present seven concerts instead of its usual five for its 2020-2021 season.

Two of the concerts are carryovers from the past season. They were postponed because of the coronavirus COVID19.

The coming concerts are scheduled in three venues.

The association is one of the historic cultural organizations, having started in 1927. Info: bccivicmusic.org.

This is the season, as announced in a mailed brochure, in chronological order:

+ Maxwell Street Klezmer Band: Thursday, Sept. 3, at Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center.

The concert originally was scheduled March 13 at Ralph Holter Auditorium of Green Bay West High School, home for a majority of the organization’s concerts. Brown County Civic Music Association has presented at least one concert in the past at Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center.

+ Sphinx Virtuosi: Saturday, Oct. 3, at Cofrin Family Hall, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. An 18-member string ensemble. Planned is a daytime strings clinic for Green Bay-area student musicians, who will be invited to the concert free of charge.

+ Janoska Ensemble: Saturday, Nov. 14, at Ralph Holter Auditorium, Green Bay West High School. A returning string quartet of three brothers and a brother-in-law who play classical, American jazz, pop, tango, Romany and Latin music.

+ Washington Saxophone Quartet: Saturday, Dec. 12, at Ralph Holter Auditorium, Green Bay West High School.

The concert originally was scheduled April 18, 2020. The presentation is changing to be a holiday concert.

+ VocalEssence: Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Ralph Holter Auditorium, Green Bay West High School. The 32-voice choir is noted for “Prairie Home Companion” performances. Its repertoire ranges from classics to Bob Dylan hits.

+ Alliance Brass: Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Ralph Holter Auditorium, Green Bay West High School. The Chicago-based quintet plays early Renaissance to jazz music.

+ Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra: Friday, April 23, at Cofrin Family Hall, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts.

The concert originally was scheduled May 7, 2020, at the Weidner Center.

A guest artist will be announced.

The concert is the traditional finale for Brown County Civic Music Association.

The brochure includes this notice under the heading Cautious optimism:

“Like other presenters, we will monitor public health news. We will consider social-distancing seating options, general precautions and further scheduling changes, if warranted. We recognize some will be fully confident in resuming ‘concert night’ outings; others, less so. We encourage the latter to continue to support Civic Music’s great mission and service to the community.”

Tickets are sold by season memberships by the all-volunteer organization.