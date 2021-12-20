GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Civic Music Association, a stalwart performing arts organization in the region, has mailed a spring 2022 brochure to patrons outlining a schedule.

The group is proceeding with plans to offer a three-concert subscription series.

Under the heading of “Cautious Optimism,” a statement in the brochure says, “Like other presenters in these unusual times, we will continue to monitor public health developments and inform you in advance of social distancing seating options, general precautions and scheduling adjustments, if warranted.”

Civic Music began 94 years ago as a volunteer arts-presenting organization. The emphasis has been to bring to Green Bay fine professional performers, often from abroad.

Scheduled are:

+ The New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players production of “The Pirates of Penzance.” The fully staged light opera by Gilbert and Sullivan is marked for the Weidner Center of the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 14, 2022.

+ Alliance Brass quintet is due to perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Cup O Joy auditorium, 525 N. Taylor St., Green Bay. The quintet spans from early Renaissance music to jazz. This is the first time Civic Music has booked into Cup O Joy.

* Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, with featured pianist Allesio Bax performing Johannes Brahms’ “Second Concerto,” is due to play at 3 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2022, at the Weidner Center.

Information about the series is at bcmusic.org.

Additionally, the brochure lists tentative dates for acts later in 2022.

One is Maxwell Street Klezmer for summer with a date and venue to be determined.

The other is Washington Saxophone Quartet for November, also with a date and venue to be determined.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been more than two years since Brown County Civic Music Association has been able to present a performance.

The organization normally presents five programs a year.