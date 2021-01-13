GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay plans five live, in-person productions in 2021, though for later in the year due to COVID-19. Info: daddydproductions.com.

According to a press release, the troupe led by Darren and Shelly Johnson says, “We understand the last year has been crazy for everyone and as a country we are not out of the woods yet. The last thing we want to do is hurry our season ticket holders and our general public back to a show before they are ready. Season tickets and gift certificates issued in 2020 will be good through the end of our 2022 season…

“We have also decided to start our 2021 season in May. We plan to follow CDC guidelines moving forward and will continue individual dinners until a family style meal is appropriate and safe for everyone.”

The schedule:

+ “Lost in the 50’s”

Riverside Ballroom, Green Bay:

Evening shows May 13, 14 and 20.

+ “Country Legends”

Riverside Ballroom, Green Bay:

Evening shows August 5 and 6.

+ “Rave On! Buddy Holly & The Songs of 1957 to 59!”

Riverside Ballroom, Green Bay:

Evening shows Sept. 23, 24 and 30.

+ “Salute to Our Veterans”

Riverside Ballroom, Green Bay:

Evening shows Nov. 4, 11 and 12, with additional matinee Nov. 11.

+ “Daddy D’s Christmas”

Stadium View, Ashwaubenon:

Evening shows Dec. 9, 10 and 11.

Riverside Ballroom, Green Bay:

Evening shows Dec. 15, 16, 17 and 18, with additional matinee Dec. 18.