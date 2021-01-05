GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Green Bay show troupe schedules six live, in-person productions

by: Warren Gerds, Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions every Sunday morning during the 6-7:30 broadcast on WFRV-TV, Channel 5.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe based in Green Bay has scheduled its 22nd season of entertainment anchored by six live, in-person productions. Info: letmebefranks.com.

The lineup, with descriptions from a press release:

+ “Menoma Mia” – Jan. 29-Feb. 20.

The story has three possible dads – A Yooper, an Illinoisian and a Canadian. Music is from the ’70s and ABBA.

+ “My Big Fat Pulaski Wedding: 10 Year Reunion” – April 2-17.

It’s been an up and down 10 years. Let’s see what’s changed in Pulaski.

+ “Bays of Our Lives” – June 11-26.

Green Bay’s own soap opera, it’s “General Hospital” and “Days of Our Lives” all rolled into one. All genres of music.

+ “Pennings from Heaven” – July 23-Aug. 14.

Abbot Pennings High School was a powerhouse in boys athletics in the 1960s. Time to show off the Let Me Be Frank skills. Hits from the ’50s and early ’60s.

+ “Frank’s Family Feud” – Sept. 17-Oct. 9.

You’ve seen the game show, but you’ve never seen it Frank-afied.

+ “A Frank’s Christmas” – Dec. 3-23.

A Northeastern Wisconsin tradition with a different storyline each time.

All evening shows at the Meyer Theatre in downtown Green Bay will start at 7:30 p.m.

Seating will be affected by the coronavirus COVID-19 status.

