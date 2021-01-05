GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe based in Green Bay has scheduled its 22nd season of entertainment anchored by six live, in-person productions. Info: letmebefranks.com.
The lineup, with descriptions from a press release:
+ “Menoma Mia” – Jan. 29-Feb. 20.
The story has three possible dads – A Yooper, an Illinoisian and a Canadian. Music is from the ’70s and ABBA.
+ “My Big Fat Pulaski Wedding: 10 Year Reunion” – April 2-17.
It’s been an up and down 10 years. Let’s see what’s changed in Pulaski.
+ “Bays of Our Lives” – June 11-26.
Green Bay’s own soap opera, it’s “General Hospital” and “Days of Our Lives” all rolled into one. All genres of music.
+ “Pennings from Heaven” – July 23-Aug. 14.
Abbot Pennings High School was a powerhouse in boys athletics in the 1960s. Time to show off the Let Me Be Frank skills. Hits from the ’50s and early ’60s.
+ “Frank’s Family Feud” – Sept. 17-Oct. 9.
You’ve seen the game show, but you’ve never seen it Frank-afied.
+ “A Frank’s Christmas” – Dec. 3-23.
A Northeastern Wisconsin tradition with a different storyline each time.
All evening shows at the Meyer Theatre in downtown Green Bay will start at 7:30 p.m.
Seating will be affected by the coronavirus COVID-19 status.