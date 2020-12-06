Let Me Be Frank Productions and Daddy D Productions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – This normally is a busy time on stages in Northeastern Wisconsin.

But the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has wiped out many, many shows.

Only a few familiar names are holding the fort.

Frank Hermans and his wife, Amy Riemer, and Darren Johnson and his wife, Shelly Johnson, are heading up shows for in-person audiences.

The show troupes are something of a rarity in the first place for this region, and now they are rarer still.

While touring entertainment is all but dead in the water, these local stars are hanging in and offering new productions.

COVID-19 protocol is followed in the venues, so audiences are of limited size.

Other names were included on the original version of this story, but “For Kids from One to 92!” was canceled Thursday. Veteran entertainer and radio host Steve March-Tormé and Michael Bailey of the local super band Vic Ferrari were to join with Mark Wood for the show Dec. 10-11 at The Grand Oshkosh. The venue says, “We were all looking forward to this show, but we all feel that it is not quite time for us to safely resume in-house seating.”

Darren Johnson’s Daddy D Productions(preview story) has its 14th annual Christmas show starting this week at the Stadium View Bar & Grill in Ashwaubenon, and the show then moves on next week to the historic Riverside Ballroom in Green Bay.

Frank Hermans’ namesake Let Me Be Frank Productions as “A Frank’s Christmas” running all through December at the Meyer Theatre in downtown Green Bay.

“A Frank’s Christmas”(my review) is different each year, but this time it is way, way different.

The Elvis-like jet-black hair of Frank Hermans is gone for is natural gray, shaped into a spike for the show.

He plays the double-talking Frank Frost, who of all things is a diversity trainer.

The show is filled with stuff about core values and walking in the other person’s shoes and taking care with what you say and how you say it.

In essence, going to this Frank’s show could make you a better person.

The story that’s loaded with lessons is woven through showcases of wonderful singing, comical acting and light shows.

Frank Hermans & Co. and Darren Johnson & Co., the local pros who know how to entertain, especially put their head, humor and heart into it this year, live on stage.