GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Weidner Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay announced a series of digital events for spring 2021. Included is a mix of livestream and pre-recorded theatrical performance, concerts and speaker engagements presented on the center’s YouTube channel. Info: weidnercenter.com.

According to a press release: Out of concern for public health, all programs will be presented with no-person attendance.

“We look forward to announcing live event dates for this summer and fall very soon,” said Kelli Strickland, executive and artistic director. “In the meantime, we are committed to connecting community members with the arts and ideas through continued virtual programming.”

The Weidner Center digital events:

+ “Bent Compass,” 7 p.m. Feb. 24.

A solo performance written by Neil Brookshire and Colin Sesek based on real events, “Bent Compass” explores the transformation of Army medic, Colin, from fresh recruit to seasoned war veteran during his deployment in Iraq. A pre-recorded performance by Neil Brookshire, directed by Phil Darius Wallace.

+ “STEAM Engine,” streaming live 7 p.m. March 11.

The speaker series showcasing presentations on science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics previously held at the Neville Public Museum of Brown County moves to the Weidner Center for spring 2021. Speaker announcements coming soon.

+ Pegasis, streaming live 7 p.m. March 18.

A virtual concert performed by Green Bay WAMI (Wisconsin Area Music Industry) nominated artist, Pegasis, “known for tight harmonies, inventive arrangements and engaging lyricism.”

+ Weidner Philharmonic String Quartet, streaming live 7 p.m. April 20.

A virtual concert featuring string musicians from the Weidner Philharmonic.

Weidner Center collaborations with University of Wisconsin-Green Bay partners:

+ “No Reservations,” a new – speaking event series presented by UWGB College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences. Speaker events include:

– Ryan Martin, streaming live 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10: “Understanding Your Anger.” Prof. Martin discusses his new book “Why We Get Mad: How to Use Your Anger for Positive Change.”

– Jon Shelton, streaming live 6:30 p.m. March 23: “The Rise and Fall of the Human Capital Myth.” Associate Prof. Shelton will explain current political divisions by examining how Americans’ conception of opportunity has changed over time.

– Michelle McQuade Dewhirst, streaming live 6:30 p.m. April 15: “The Next Best Thing: Connecting Through Music in Spite of Everything.” Prof. McQuade Dewhirst discusses pieces she has written in the past year for musicians who are finding new ways to connect in a time of crisis.

– Kimberley Reilly, streaming live 6:30 p.m. May 4: “Politics and Mass Consumer Culture: Lessons from the 1920s.” Associate Prof. Reilly discusses the effect of mass consumer culture on Americans’ political engagement in the 1920s, and what lessons it may hold for today.

6:30 Concert Series

UWGB Music’s ongoing series will continue virtually in spring 2021. Concert dates are to be determined.