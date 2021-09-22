STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rogue Theater community troupe will present the play “The Loss World Monologues” in three performances this weekend in Door County Fire Company; 38 S. 3rd Ave. Info: roguetheater.org.

According to a press release: The topic of the play is an emotional journey through grief. The play is adapted from the book “The Loss World” by Mary London Szpara.

Directed by Lola DeVillers, the production puts together “a unique and compelling cast that will bring the journeys of love and loss to life on stage. The emotional rollercoaster shares the journey of nine woman as they move through grief and learn the value of love and personal strength.”

Performing are Donna Johnson, Jamie Buesing, Lola DeVillers, Keri Grimsley, Leann Johnson, Gwen Severson, Amanda Sallinen, Jennifer Birkholtz and LeeAnn Casper. “Seasoned professionals and newcomers alike embrace their characters to create depth and an emotional experience unlike any other as they move through their life changing experience.”

The play grew from the journal Szpara began when her husband, Michael, died in 2004 after eight years of battling hepatitis C and its side effects. Szpara blended the experiences of nine women to create interlocking stories of loss and survival.

“None of us get out of this life without losing someone we love. None of us,” Szpara says. “The play is a place that offers therapy and healing and joy and laughter. But most of all, it offers hope.”

In the monologues, diverse of women reveal their grief, desolation, joy and laughter on their journeys to heal.

Creator Mary London Szpara will be in attendance and available for a talkback after each performance.

A portion of proceeds will go to support HELP of Door County. The non-profit company provides services and programs throughout Door County to victims of domestic abuse as it works to improve the well-being and dignity of individuals and families.

Performances are upstairs at the Door County Fire Company.