ABRAMS, Wis. (WFRV) – Abrams Spotlight Productions Inc. will present the musical “Guys and Dolls” in eight performances starting next week in the troupe’s Nancy Byng Community Theater.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Dec. 2-4; 1 p.m. Dec. 5; 7 p.m. Dec. 9-11; 1 p.m. Dec. 12. Info: abramsspotlightproductions.com.

“Guys and Dolls” is based on the story and characters of Damon Runyon, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows.

The show premiered on Broadway in 1950, ran for more than 1,200 performances and earned a Tony Award for Best Musical.

The musical romantic comedy involves two unlikely Manhattan pairings of a high-rolling gambler and a puritanical missionary and a showgirl dreaming of the straight-and-narrow and a crap game manager who is anything but. Set in Depression-era Times Square, the show features the overlapping stories of Sky Masterson, who falls in love with mission worker Sarah Brown, and Nathan Detroit, engaged for 14 years to Hot Box Club headliner Miss Adelaide.

“This is a large cast of about 25 actors, all doing so many different things – all for the same show,” director Abby Frank says in website information. “We have talent of all ages, plenty of veterans to Abrams Spotlight Productions Inc. as well as several new faces. They’ve all been working exceptionally hard to pull together this big show in our two-month timeline.”

Among the show’s many well-known songs are “A Bushel and a Peck” and “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat” and “I’ve Never Been in Love Before.”