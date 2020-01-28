Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘Hamilton Ltd. The Musical’ scheduled in Green Bay, Manitowoc

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe of Green Bay will open its 2020 mainstage season this week with the new comedy musical “Hamilton Ltd. The Musical,” which will play in two cities.

Performances in the Meyer Theatre in Green Bay (with a new starting time for evening performances) are at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31, Feb. 1, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21; and 1 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Info: meyertheatre.org.

A performance in Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc is at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12. Info: cccshows.org.

According to a press release:

The show visits a 4th of July celebration in Two Rivers, during which the audience will meet George Hamilton.

The city-wide gathering celebrates Independence Day and the acquisition of Hamilton Industries by a hospital group. Hamilton Industries has been the reason for prosperity in Calumet, Kewaunee and Manitowoc counties with its production of washers and driers, and before that, wood type.

In the story, Hamilton Industries is switching to producing hospital furniture and medical fumes in hopes of continuing its prosperity in the future.

The celebration is the perfect time to introduce the esteemed George Hamilton, the new hospital group CEO. He has a knack for only speaking in rhymes, and he has a few tricks up his sleeve.

Could Hamilton be the hero of the city’s future, or will he fail before its eyes?

Hamilton has an idea to make both him and the Mayor rich – all the Mayor has to do is turn a blind eye as he does a little clandestine chemistry at the Hamilton Ball that evening.

A shipment of a product not-yet-FDA-approved with the promise of curing everything from the common cold, to anxiety and glaucoma is headed their way.

Will Hamilton take the city higher and higher, or just crash and burn?

In the cast are Frank Hermans (George Hamilton), Pat Hibbard (Mayor), Amy Riemer, Lisa Borley, Sarah Hibbard, Tom Verbrick, Blake Hermans and Paul Evansen.

In the band are Dennis Panneck (guitars), Pat Hibbard (bass), Tony Pilz (keyboards), Adam Cain (drums).

Songs include “Aquarius,” “I Second That Emotion,” “Angel of the Morning,” “Itchycoo Park,” “It’s a Beautiful Morning,” “People,” “Born to Be Wild,” “Love Child” and “Marry Me, Bill.”