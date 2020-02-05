Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘Heroes’ in Sheboygan to include words of Martin Luther King Jr.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV)

Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra will present a program titled “Heroes” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in Weill Center for the Performing Arts. Info: sheboygansymphony.org or weillcenter.com.

The program includes Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Egmont Overture;” Joseph Schwantner’s “New Morning for the World (Daybreak for Freedom)” with narration by baritone Laurence Albert; and Peter Ilych Tchaikovsky’s “Violin Concerto” with guest artist David Kim.

Kevin McMahon, conductor and music director, will lead a pre-concert talk at 6:15 p.m.

“Egmont Overture” depicts, in Beethoven’s sweeping music, the life and heroism of 16th century nobleman Lamoral, Count of Egmont.

“New Morning for the World” premiered Jan. 15, 1983, (Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday) at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. Joseph Schwantner selected words from public speeches by King that include “Stride Toward Freedom” (1958), “Behind the Selma March” (1965) “Letter from Birmingham Jail” (1963) and “I Have a Dream” (1963).

Laurence Albert’s operatic performances include engagements with theaters throughout Europe and the United States. Included are the Paris Opéra (Bastille), TMP Châtelet, Oper Frankfurt, Pfalztheater Kaiserslautern, Musiktheater im Revier, Vest Norges Opera, Opera Ireland, Ensemble Théâtre, Opera Memphis and the Opera Theatre of St. Louis.

He holds degrees in music performance from Morehouse College and the St. Louis Conservatory of Music. He is assistant professor of Music at Tougaloo College, in Tougaloo, Miss.

The Tchaikovsky work is an extremely popular, having been used across many fronts, from popular films to showcases for celebrated violinists.

David Kim was named concertmaster of The Philadelphia Orchestra in 1999. Born in Carbondale, Ill., in 1963, he started playing the violin at age 3, began studies with the famed pedagogue Dorothy DeLay at age 8 and later received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from The Juilliard School.

Highlights of Kim’s 2019-20 season include serving on the faculty of the New York String Orchestra Seminar; appearing as soloist with The Philadelphia Orchestra; teaching/performance residencies and masterclasses at The University of Texas at Austin, Manhattan School of Music, Bob Jones University, the Taipei (Taiwan) Academy and Festival, The Aspen Music Festival, continued appearances as concertmaster of the All-Star Orchestra on PBS stations and online at the Kahn Academy.

Kim frequently appears as a guest with famed modern hymn writers Keith and Kristyn Getty at venues such as the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and Carnegie Hall.

He is the founder and artistic director of the annual David Kim Orchestral Institute of Cairn University in Philadelphia, where he is also a professor of violin studies.

Kim appears as soloist with The Philadelphia Orchestra each season and with orchestras around the world.