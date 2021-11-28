Hallway display of a Christmas show of the past at Broadway Theatre in De Pere. (Warren Gerds)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s an especially busy time of the year on Northeastern Wisconsin stages.

Below are highlights of interesting holiday shows this season.

This little tale may be surprising:

All the action of Christmas shows is a relatively recent thing. Once upon a time, December was time off for performers. Country music star Larry Gatlin talked about it with me in the 1980s. “(E)verybody is thinking about Christmas, and they don’t just want to go to a concert,” he said. “It was kind of hard on us because we didn’t have any work.”

Even the legendary Carlton Celebrity Room on the west side of Green Bay that bustled with hundreds of star shows the rest of the year came up short at Christmastime. In 1980, for instance, no stars booked during December. In 1985, Pat Boone came in with a Christmas show.

A generation ago, only a few local groups put on such things as “A Christmas Carol” as a play or a holiday concert.

Larry Gatlin said he and his brothers put together a show in the mid-’80s “as a commercial venture just to try to stir up some work.” Once they got into it, “we realized, hey, this is some of the prettiest music in the world.”

Today, even in the face of COVID-19 protocols in most theaters, the season’s calendar is loaded with such offerings as:

+ “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” (Birder Players in De Pere).

+ A play based on the famous newspaper column, “Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus.” (Evergreen Productions of greater Green Bay).

+ A visit to Virginia in a new holiday musical. (“Welcome to Virginia” presented by Wolf Theatrical Troupe in New London).

+ A trip back to the trenches of World War I in the story of the Christmas Truce of 1914. (“All is Calm” presented by the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fond du Lac Campus Theatre).

+ A musical comedy trip all the way bay to the first century in Let Me Be Frank Productions’ new show. (“A Frank’s Christmas” in Green Bay and Manitowoc).

+ A trip to multiple places for Daddy D Productions showcase. (“Daddy D’s Christmas” at the Stadium View in Ashwaubenon, Riverside Ballroom in Green Bay and the Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center).

+ And holiday showcases that quickly have become traditions. (“Mistletoe Musings” at The Forst Inn in Tisch Mills).

+ A traditional “Nutcracker” ballet will be back on the Lakeshore. (Jean Wolfmeyer Dance Company at Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc).

+ There’s another “Nutcracker” with a full orchestra in the Fox Valley. (Makaroff Youth Ballet with Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra at Fox Cities PAC in Appleton).

+ The sacred is not forgotten on a college campus. (“Festival of Christmas” at St. Norbert College in De Pere).

+ And in the Green Bay Cathedral. (newVoices at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral).

This is just a sampler. More can be found in my daily columns and weekly wrap-ups.