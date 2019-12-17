Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘Home for the Holidays’ concert set in new home in Fish Creek

Rich Higdon, from left, Katie Dahl and Eric Lewis will return to perform in “Home for the Holidays” presented by Northern Sky Theater. (Len Villano, 2017)

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV)

Six performances of Northern Sky Theater’s annual, ever-changing “Home for the Holidays” show are set after Christmas in the company’s new venue.

After 12 years in the Gibraltar Town Hall, the concert will take place in Gould Theatre, a fully equipped performance space that opened in September on the company’s headquarters grounds outside of Fish Creek.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Dec. 27; 4 at 7 p.m. Dec. 28; and 4 p.m. Dec. 29, 30 and 31. Info: northernskytheater.com.

According to a press release: Northern Sky Theater aims to extend the holiday feeling beyond Christmas day with seasonal songs, instrumentals and holiday humor.

Performing this year in a return engagement are Eric Lewis, Katie Dahl and Rich Higdon. The three sing and play multiple instruments, along with their main mandolin (Lewis), guitar (Dahl) and bass (Higdon).

The three musicians, each well known in Door County in their own right, also appear frequently together as a trio. Most recently they released “Solid Ground,” an album of songs written by Northern Sky Theater co-founder Fred Alley.”

The concert “started as an opportunity to extend that holiday feeling beyond Christmas morning,” said Holly Feldman, director of public relations. “So many people talk about the ‘let down’ that follows shortly after the ‘build up’ to the holiday season. Our ‘Home for the Holidays’ concert has been very popular with folks who cherish the season of giving and don’t want to see it end on December 25th.”

Lewis, Dahl and Higdon starred in the 2017 edition of the concert that, my review said, had “a certain spirit.”