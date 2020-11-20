GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present its annual “A Frank’s Christmas” in person starting Nov. 27 at the Meyer Theatre.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27, 28; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4, 5, 9; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 12; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19; and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20, 21, 22 and 23. Info: meyertheatre.org.

Performances originally scheduled Dec. 15 and 16 at Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc have been canceled because the center has decided to close through Dec. 31 due to the coronavirus COVID-19 reasons.

According to a press release from Let Me Be Frank Productions: “To ensure the safety of our patrons and cast, the Meyer Theatre is implementing updated health and social distancing standards. For complete and up-to-date details, visit the Keeping You Safe procedures from The Meyer Theatre.”

Here is the story for “A Frank’s Christmas,” which, as usual, is different from the troupe’s previous Christmas shows.

“With so much change and adjustment around us, Mrs. Claus thinks it’s time for a new normal. Santa and the North Pole operation could use an upgrade. The jolly aspect should stay, but work could be done to make a healthier Santa, a more socially-conscience Santa, and maybe even a team of Santas with a female Santa in charge! Mrs. Claus brings in a diversity trainer, Frank Frost, in an attempt to modernize Santa and his crew. Frank Frost begins consultations with Santa’s employees, and thus starts Santa School sessions. Will Frank Frost’s sessions help invigorate the staff, teach valuable lessons, and create a new normal? Or will it prove to add more controversy than diversity?”

The company: Frank Hermans (Frank Frost, diversity trainer), Pat Hibbard (Santa), Amy Riemer (Santa’s helper), Lisa Borley (Santa’s helper), Tom Verbrick (Santa’s helper), Sarah Galati (Mrs. Claus), Dennis Panneck (guitars), Tony Pilz (keyboards) and Andrew Klaus (drums).

A sample of the songs and originating artists are “Step into Christmas” (Elton John), “Let There Be Peace on Earth” (Vince Gill), “Winter’s Dream” (Kelly Clarkson), “O Holy Night” (Lea Michele) and “Love Came Down at Christmas” (Shawn Colvi).