DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert College’s theater troupe will present its annual production with a double edge – as a live, in-person show and live by way of the Internet.

According to a press release: Knight Theatre, St. Norbert’s student-run company, will stage “Knight Theatre Through the Years,” a showcase of audience favorites from the group’s Broadway musical productions over the past three decades.

Performances will be held with an audience in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus as well as virtually via livestream at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Feb. 4-5, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

When COVID-19 pandemic restrictions changed Knight Theatre’s plans for a fully staged show, the group’s student leadership team became determined to find a way to mount a production while keeping actors, staff and crew physically distanced, safe and healthy.

The group’s creativity brings audiences “Knight Theatre Through the Years,” a cabaret-style show featuring selections from shows presented over the group’s 27-year history.

The production follows the cast as it reminisces about simpler times, before face masks and social distancing were the norm. As they sing and dance their way through memories of Knight Theatre’s shows, actors come to realize that, although many things in modern life have changed, the truly important things that tie us together remain the same.

The student organization dedicated to staging a musical theater production each year, with a month-long rehearsal schedule that culminates in public performances. Every aspect of the show is coordinated and performed by St. Norbert students – from actors and pit musicians to designers, directors and producers. Knight Theatre productions play to hundreds of audience members each year.

“Knight Theatre Through the Years” is directed by Annicka Rabida (Oneida) and produced by Kathryn Verheyden (De Pere). Samantha Carlson (Cedarburg) provides vocal direction. Jonathan Tesch (Seymour) conducts the pit band. Lydia Mader (Kaukauna) is technical director. Abby Russel (Green Bay) is choreographer and assistant to the director. Madisyn Brisbane (De Pere) is stage manager, and Alyssa Beery (Waunakee) is assistant stage manager. The design team is made up of Garret Fritz (Roselle, Ill.) and assistant Bruce Glassco (Little Chute) – sound design; Madalynn Kuehl (Ashwaubenon) and assistant Yishu Li (Quijin, Yunnan Province, China) – lighting design; Micaela Rozmarenoski (Wrightstown) and assistant Katherine Vandenheuvel (Green Bay) – properties; and Jeana Palmer (Kingsford, Mich.) and assistant Emily Mizinak (Iron Mountain, Mich.) – costume design, make-up and hair design.

The cast includes Gavin Andersson (Green Bay), Maverick Berner (Greendale), Elizabeth Brefka (Franklin), Fritz, Madelyn Glosny (Suamico), Sarah Gregory (Ashwaubenon), Carly Hartenberger (Wautoma), Marissa Helchen (Menomonee Falls), Marki Hietpas (Little Chute), Emma Hutter (Fond du Lac), Daphne Johnson (Green Bay), Trent Larson (Hortonville), Emily Martin (Milwaukee), Anton Maslowski (Madison), Seth Mayrer (Medford), Daniel Scaife (Madison), Sam Skiff (Fond du Lac) and Tanner Witthuhn (Seymour).

All St. Norbert College COVID-19 policies will be enforced at this event, notably: Masks are required. Maintain physical distancing. Stay home if you’re sick. Use sanitizing stations provided.