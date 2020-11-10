MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Masquers, Inc. community theater troupe will present “The Spoon River Project” this week in an in-person production that includes a virtual viewing option.

Performances start at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, 13 and 14 at the Get Reel Lakeshore Cinema, 1118 Washington St. in Manitowoc. Information for the in-person and livestream options are available at themasquers.org. For the in-person audience, seating is limited and social distancing requirements will be observed.

According to the website: The play with music is based on Edgar Lee Masters’ “Spoon River Anthology.”

In the story, “the former residents of Spoon River examine life and the longing for what might have been. As the citizens reflect on the dreams, secrets and regrets of their lives, they paint a gritty and honest portrait of the town as all of their pasts are illuminated.”

For this production, adapter Tom Andelora selected 44 characters from the more than 300 in “Anthology” and combined them with poems and music.

Directing The Masquers ensemble is Claran LaViolette.

Normally, The Masquers troupe performs in Capitol Civic Centre.

“The Spoon River Project” is the first production in the troupe’s 90th season and its first venture into livestreaming.

From the troupe’s website:

“The Masquers has been around since the first Community Chest fundraising event in 1931 when a few friends got together to put on a show. What sets them apart from others that night is that they kept putting on a show every year since.

“The Masquers seasons consisted of at least two shows and as many as four each year making them one of the oldest continuously operating community theater groups in the state. ‘The show must go on’ seemed to be the motto for the group as they continued to present a slate of shows each season; even during WW II when they presented two shows each year.

“Today we find ourselves in the middle of a pandemic which shortened our 89th season and threatens our 90th season. Not willing to give up without a fight, the Masquers have resolved to ‘put on a show’ even if it means we do it on our own front lawn!”

Planned are “The Marvelous Wonderettes” in March and “Clue” in May. Dates are to be announced.