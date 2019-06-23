Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Irish quartet JigJam performing in free outdoor concert in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV)

The Levitt AMP Sheboygan Music Series will present the Irish bluegrass band JigJam at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, on the Sheboygan City Green at 7th Street and New York Avenue. Opening the show at 6 p.m. will be multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter Nicholas Raymond.

According to a press release: Blending the best of traditional Irish music with bluegrass and American folk into a new genre dubbed “I-Grass,” JigJam has its own style that stays true to its Irish roots.

Band members Jamie Mckeogh, Cathal Guinan, Daithi Melia and Gavin Strappe grew up in the heart of the Irish midlands, where they were immersed in traditional Irish music and culture. The quartet’s members interchange between banjos, guitars, fiddles, mandolins and double bass.

JigJam has been recognized with more than 20 “All-Ireland” wins at the prestigious Fleadh

Cheoil Irish music competition. The group is leaving its mark on the Irish American circuit, headlining major festivals like the renowned Milwaukee Irish Fest.

Show opener Nicholas Raymond’s roots are in the Fox Valley. He is known for his animated drumming/singing while fronting the rock ‘n roll group, The Traveling Suitcase. Raymond’s passion for storytelling and folk music promotes sharing his vulnerable side with audiences. Unique tunings and rhythm are hallmarks of his guitar playing.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs as seating is not provided. Food trucks and a cash bar will be on site. No alcoholic carry-ins allowed.

Information about this and other concerts in the series is available at levittamp.org/Sheboygan or at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center, 608 New York Ave.

Founded in 1967, the John Michael Kohler Arts Center is dedicated to making innovative arts programming accessible to a broad audience that ranges from artists and academics to families and youth of all ages. Central to its mission is promoting understanding and appreciation of the work of self-taught and contemporary artists through original exhibitions, commissioned works of art, performing arts programs, community arts initiatives and publications.

The cCenter’s collections focus primarily on works by artist-environment builders, self-taught and folk artists, and works created in the Arts/Industry residency program. Since the 1970s, the center has preserved, studied and exhibited artist environments. Today, with more than 20,000 individual works of art by 30 different art-environment builders in the collection, the center is the world’s leading center for research and presentation of this work.

Looking to the future, the center continues to generate new explorations in the arts that foster creative exchanges between an international community of artists and a diverse public. The center is supported by corporate and foundation donors, government grants, and its many members. The center is not an entity of Kohler Co. or its subsidiaries. Info: jmkac.org.