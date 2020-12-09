FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘It’s a Wonderful Life: A Radio Play’ set on radio in Oshkosh

Critic At Large

Oshkosh Community Players

by: , Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions every Sunday morning during the 6-7:30 broadcast on WFRV-TV, Channel 5.

Posted: / Updated:

Show logo.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has spun all sorts of variations among Northeastern Wisconsin theater groups, and here is another.

Oshkosh Community Players will present “It’s a Wonderful Live: A Radio Play” as a true radio play.

The troupe will re-create the iconic story of George Bailey, who wishes he never lived and finds out the tremendous impact his life has had. An angel helps.

The play will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Dec. 12, 2 p.m. Dec. 19 and 5 p.m. Dec. 25 on WOCT, Oshkosh Radio 101.9 FM. A recording also will be available on oshkoshmedia.org.

According to the troupe’s website: “This presentation is part of our annual fundraising campaign, and we hope you’ll consider donating. We rely on the support and generosity of our community, which enable us to continue offering quality community theater.”

Performing one or more roles are Oshkosh Community Players Jonathan Johns, Molly Schlaak, Barbara Carroll-Picca, Mike Doss, Borras, Jill Knetter, Aidyn Reetz, Brian Reilly, Brody Strachan, Leah Demski, Amber Neuser-Gajewski, Holland Rutter and Brad Dokken.

Directing is Doug Bord-Pire.

The radio play is adapted for the stage by Joe Landry from the screenplay by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra and Jo Swerling.

The play has a colorful history. Two months following the January 1947 theatrical release of the Frank Capra movie, CBS Radio’s “Lux Radio Theatre” broadcast a one-hour condensed version of the story featuring two of the film’s original stars, Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed. 

“It’s a Wonderful Life” has been produced many, many times for the stage as a straightforward play, for the stage as a re-creation of a live radio show and, as in this case, as a play for broadcast.

The next production by Oshkosh Community Players will be a virtual performance Feb. 13 of Sean Grennan’s “Couples.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

West De Pere girls hold off Xavier, FVL & Kimberly boys earn conference wins

Bay Port girls earn first win against FRCC rival Pulaski

High School Sports Xtra: Kuchta Era begins at Seymour

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, feel-good comeback

High School Sports Xtra: Winter sports start off strong

Green Bay men fall on 2 OT buzzer-beater in home opener