OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has spun all sorts of variations among Northeastern Wisconsin theater groups, and here is another.

Oshkosh Community Players will present “It’s a Wonderful Live: A Radio Play” as a true radio play.

The troupe will re-create the iconic story of George Bailey, who wishes he never lived and finds out the tremendous impact his life has had. An angel helps.

The play will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Dec. 12, 2 p.m. Dec. 19 and 5 p.m. Dec. 25 on WOCT, Oshkosh Radio 101.9 FM. A recording also will be available on oshkoshmedia.org.

According to the troupe’s website: “This presentation is part of our annual fundraising campaign, and we hope you’ll consider donating. We rely on the support and generosity of our community, which enable us to continue offering quality community theater.”

Performing one or more roles are Oshkosh Community Players Jonathan Johns, Molly Schlaak, Barbara Carroll-Picca, Mike Doss, Borras, Jill Knetter, Aidyn Reetz, Brian Reilly, Brody Strachan, Leah Demski, Amber Neuser-Gajewski, Holland Rutter and Brad Dokken.

Directing is Doug Bord-Pire.

The radio play is adapted for the stage by Joe Landry from the screenplay by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra and Jo Swerling.

The play has a colorful history. Two months following the January 1947 theatrical release of the Frank Capra movie, CBS Radio’s “Lux Radio Theatre” broadcast a one-hour condensed version of the story featuring two of the film’s original stars, Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” has been produced many, many times for the stage as a straightforward play, for the stage as a re-creation of a live radio show and, as in this case, as a play for broadcast.

The next production by Oshkosh Community Players will be a virtual performance Feb. 13 of Sean Grennan’s “Couples.”