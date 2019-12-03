Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ opening in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV)

Sheboygan Theatre Company will present the stage adaptation of the film classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” in seven performances starting this week in Leslie W. Johnson Theatre of Horace Mann Middle School.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7; 2 p.m. Dec. 8; and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11-14. Info: stcshows.org.

James W. Rodgers adapted from 1946 Frank Capra film and story by Philip Van Doren Stern.

Snapshot: George Bailey is the guy who wished he wouldn’t have been born. He thinks his life in small town USA is crummy. But wait… Clarence Odbody, a wannabe angel, has turned up to prove things otherwise.

The faithful adaptation includes the film’s familiar characters – George Bailey (Myles Coyne), Mary Hatch (Mary Luke), Clarence (Dave Payton), Uncle Billy (Bob Deyo), Violet (Elizabeth Plotka-Heinen) and Mr. Potter (Brian Prestley).

Directing is Sarah Schostack, who hails from the East Coast and has an extensive background in directing. Credits include “What I Left Behind” (Hudson Guild Winterfest Best Short Play), “Manere Fortis” (Take Ten Festival Semi-Finalist), “No Stranger There” (2014 Samuel French Finalist), “Urinetown” (Lost Nation Theater, Winner Broadway World Regional Awards) and “James and the Giant Peach” (Barrington Stage Company).