1  of  2
Closings
North Central Area Schools-Hermansville MI Stephenson MI Area Schools

LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ opening in Sheboygan

Critic At Large

Sheyboygan Theatre Company

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Rehearsal scenes. (Company photo)

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV)

Sheboygan Theatre Company will present the stage adaptation of the film classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” in seven performances starting this week in Leslie W. Johnson Theatre of Horace Mann Middle School.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7; 2 p.m. Dec. 8; and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11-14. Info: stcshows.org.

James W. Rodgers adapted from 1946 Frank Capra film and story by Philip Van Doren Stern.

Snapshot: George Bailey is the guy who wished he wouldn’t have been born. He thinks his life in small town USA is crummy. But wait… Clarence Odbody, a wannabe angel, has turned up to prove things otherwise.

The faithful adaptation includes the film’s familiar characters – George Bailey (Myles Coyne), Mary Hatch (Mary Luke), Clarence (Dave Payton), Uncle Billy (Bob Deyo), Violet (Elizabeth Plotka-Heinen) and Mr. Potter (Brian Prestley).

Directing is Sarah Schostack, who hails from the East Coast and has an extensive background in directing. Credits include “What I Left Behind” (Hudson Guild Winterfest Best Short Play), “Manere Fortis” (Take Ten Festival Semi-Finalist), “No Stranger There” (2014 Samuel French Finalist), “Urinetown” (Lost Nation Theater, Winner Broadway World Regional Awards) and “James and the Giant Peach” (Barrington Stage Company).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories