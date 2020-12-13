Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: It’s looking a lot like Christmas online for N.E.W. groups

For a holiday attraction, Green Bay Community Theater has an online showing of a video of its 2017 production of “Thanksgiving on Serendipity Lane,” which includes sounds of a live audience. (Photo by the late Chris Weis, who was active in theater throughout the region)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Many performance groups in Northeastern Wisconsin have not given up on Christmas.

They are going online with their holiday shows.

Here is a sample of the wide variety that’s available, with this week especially busy with virtual action that is free of the coronavirus COVID-19.

+ Through today, Sunday, Dec. 13, Green Bay Community Theater is bringing back its 2017 production of “Thanksgiving on Serendipity Lane” from an archive. The live audience adds to the flavor of the comedy. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com.

+ Through Dec. 15, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre and Dance offers the original “Only for Now: A Musical Revue.” Info: weidnercenter.com.

+ Through today, Sunday, Dec. 13: The professional Door Shakespeare company of Door County presenting the wonderful “Dream Upon Avon,” featuring author John Kishline as Will Shakespeare. Info: doorshakespeare.com.

+ Through Dec. 17 St. Norbert College’s popular Knights on Broadway show troupe is presenting “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” Info: snc.edu/tickets.

+ Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra is presenting “Holiday Brass Concert” from the Weill Center for the Performing Arts. Info: sheboygansymphony.org.

+ To Dec. 18, Sheboygan Theatre Company’s experimental Studio Players is presenting “Naughty and Nice Holiday Cabaret” from the Weill Center. Info: stcshows.org.

+ To Jan. 2, The Forst Inn Arts Collective of Tisch Mills presenting “Mistletoe Musings” variety show. Info: forstinn.org.

+ Dec. 17-20, Theatre on the Bay of Marinette presenting “Christmas by the Bay” variety show. Info: facebook.com/theatreonthebayUWGB/.

+ Dec. 20, Griffon Ensemble of Door and Brown counties presenting holiday concert. Info: midsummersmusic.com/event/holiday-celebration-griffon-string/.

+ Birch Creek Music Performance Center is presenting “A Virtual Christmas Concert.” Info: birchcreek.org

+ And for something different, Oshkosh Community Players will present “It’s a Wonderful Life – A Radio Play” as a radio play Dec. 19 and 24 as a broadcast on radio station WOCT. Info: oshkoshcommunityplayers.com.

My reviews and preview stories are on wearegreenbay.com, click on community and critic at large.