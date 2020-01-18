Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘It’s True, It’s True, It’s True’ set as readers theater in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Hosted by Green Bay Community Theatre, independent Theatre Z of greater Green Bay will present “It’s True, It’s True, It’s True” as readers theater at 7 p.m. Jan. 23, in Robert Lee Brault Playhouse, 122 N. Chestnut Ave.

The play by Ellice Stevens and Billy Barrett dramatizes the 1612 trial of Agostino Tassi for the rape of painter Artemisia Gentileschi, who took revenge through her art to become one of the most successful artists of her generation.

Artemisia Gentileschi specialized in painting scenes of strong and suffering women from myths, allegories and the Bible. Some of her best-known works are “Susanna and the Elders,” “Judith Slaying Holofernes” and “Judith and Her Maidservant.”

Stephen Rupsch of the St. Norbert College theater faculty and artistic director of Theatre Z said, “The basic story is that one of our (St. Norbert College) Theatre Studies grads, Liz Jolly, went to the Edinburgh Festival last year and saw this show and loved it. April Beiswenger (of the college and Theatre Z) and I read it and loved it, and it also seemed like the right time to ask Liz to direct a show.”

Presenting the reading are Guinevere Casper, Alicia Skrivanie and Katie Schroeder, who are active in greater Green Bay theater.

According to the publisher’s description: Based on surviving court transcripts, the new play dramatizes the seven-month trial that gripped Renaissance Rome, and asks how much has changed in the last four centuries. The play blends myth, history and contemporary commentary.

Rupsch said Theatre Z also will present a full production of “It’s True, It’s True, It’s True” May 27-30 in St. Norbert Colleges Baer Gallery the week.

“Yes, we are performing a play about a renaissance artist in an art gallery,” Rupsch said.

Direction will be by Liz Jolly with scenography by April Beiswenger.