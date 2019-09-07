Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Janet Planet will open ‘Jazz at the Trout’ 10th season in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)

Trout Museum of Art will open its 10th season of “Jazz at the Trout” this week with an outdoor concert Thursday, Sept. 12 in Houdini Plaza starring Janet Planet. Info: troutmuseum.org.

Opening at 6:30 p.m. will be a Lawrence University jazz trio.

The series is curated by pianist/composer John Harmon and hosted by Chris Kuborn of Wisconsin Public Radio.

Vocalist Janet Planet is familiar to jazz fans throughout Northeastern Wisconsin.

According to the website: She is described as a “sultry vocalist with a vast repertoire of jazz, blues, and standards…with some Bob Dylan thrown in for good measure” by New York Magazine.

Janet Planet has been self-produced and managed for the majority of her 35-year career.

Tours have taken her across the United States and to Canada, Japan, Russia, South Africa and Europe.

Active in all aspects of the business, she is a performer, producer, teacher, recording artist, voice-over talent and commercial singer.

Janet Planet co-owns Steel Moon Recording Studio and Stellar Records with husband, Tom Washatka.

With more than 24 recordings in her discography, the award-winning singer won an Emmy for her work on “A Child Believes.”

She is a six-time WAMI award winner and in 2014 she became the second woman in 32 years to be inducted into the WAMI Hall of Fame.

In 2017, Janet Planet was acknowledged by the Grammy Foundation for her recording “Janet Planet – Just Like a Woman – The Music of Bob Dylan.”

Ahead in the “Jazz at the Trout” series:

Oct. 17: Randal Harrison Hoecherl, violin.

Nov. 21: Jack Grassel, guitar, and Jill Jensen, vocals.

Dec. 19: Steve March-Tormé, vocals, with “Snazzy Jazzy Christmas.”

Jan. 16: Matt Buchman and Marty Robinson Quintet.

Feb. 20: Tim Albright, trombone.

March 19: Reggie Thomas, piano, and Mardra Thomas, vocals.

April 16: Gaines and Wagoner Trio.

May 21: Tom Washatka, saxophone, and John Greiner, saxophone.