MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Returning to action after the force hiatus of the COVID-19 pandemic, Attic Chamber Theatre will lead off by bringing back a popular character in “Jeeves at Sea.”

Performances in Perry Theatre Hall of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Valley Campus are at 7 p.m. July 9-10, 2 p.m. July 11 and 7 p.m. July 15-17. Info: attictheatre.com.

Attic Chamber Theatre’s audience was introduced to the oh-so-refined British butler, Jeeves, in “Jeeves Intervenes” in 2019 thanks in great part to Tom Stadler, who directed and played the role. This time he is directing, with Scott Crane stepping into the role of Jeeves, butler to the idle Londoner, Bertie Wooster.

Playwright Margaret Raether created the play from the stories of P.G. Wodehouse, a leading wit of the early to mid-20th century. Jeeves first appeared in 1915.

Snapshot: “Jeeves at Sea” finds Bertie Wooster reveling in life aboard the Vanderley yacht. Accompanied as always by his peerless valet, Jeeves, Bertie is the pampered guest of the lively Lady Stella. If only Bertie’s pal, Crumpet, had not assaulted the prince. In the blink of an eye, Bertie is masquerading as a romance novelist, Crumpet is posing as his own long-lost twin and a sinister foreign count is challenging Bertie to a duel. “Will this madcap case of mistaken identities end in Bertie’s doom, or worse, his marriage?” Jeeves is on hand to sort it out.

The cast includes Scott Crane as Jeeves, Casey Nash as Bertie, Dan Draves as Crumpet, Rachel Sandlin as Stella, Paul Vanden Boogard as Otto and Debra Barkholtz as Minerva.

Directing is Tom Stadler.

“Jeeves at Sea” is one of four Jeeves plays by Margaret Raether. She is a founding member of Artists’ Ensemble Theater of Rockford, Ill., and was playwright in residence for two years.