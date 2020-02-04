Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Large choral work, world premiere set in classical concert in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)

The Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra will include a world premiere as part of its next concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in Thrivent Financial Hall of Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. Info: foxvalleysymphony.com or foxcitiespac.com.

Performing along with the orchestra will be newVoices choir. The pairing is in its fourth and final year of the special Masterworks series presented U.S. Venture/Schmidt Family Foundation.

Opening the concert is “Fox Valley Fanfare,” a world premiere composed by Daniel Perttu that is commissioned by Kevin F.E. Sütterlin, conductor and music director of the orchestra.

The work is one of eight by Perttu that will premiere in 2020.

Perttu is an associate professor of music theory and composition at Westminster College (Pennsylvania), where he is the chair of the School of Music. Perttu’s music has been performed on four continents and in more than 30 of the United States. Performances of his music have occurred in arts festivals, new music festivals and concerts, solo recitals at the international, national and regional levels

Also on the program is Fanny Mendellssohn-Hensel’s “Overture in C,” Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Mass, K. 317, C major (‘Coronation’)” with newVoices and Robert Schumann’s “Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major, Op. 97 (‘Rhenish’).”

Phillip A. Swan directs newVoices, a select choir based in the Fox Valley.