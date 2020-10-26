FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Lawrence University Conservatory of Music will present its first 2020-2021 “New Music Series” virtual concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. The program is “Asha Srinivasan’s Portraits.” Info: https://www.lawrence.edu/conservatory/ensembles/webcasts.

The performance is being offered virtually because of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Other performances are listed on the link above.

According to a press release: The concert will feature compositions focused on a conscious exploration of Asha Srinivasan’s dual cultural heritage, “investigating areas of overlap between Western and Indian music and striving to create effective and interesting combinations of both musical styles.

“Some Indian music techniques that she has explored in her music include the ornamented melodic lines, rhythmic intricacies, heterophony between instruments, use of modes for pitch materials, and the persistent drone.”

Asha Srinivasan is associate professor of music at Lawrence University. She has been involved with music since her early childhood in India. Her mother, Lalitha, is currently a professional singer of Indian film songs and sings throughout the United States.

At age 6, Asha Srinivasan started taking vocal lessons in Carnatic music, the classical music of southern India. After moving to the United States, she was introduced to Western music through the public-school system.

Asha Srinivasan draws from her background to create her compositional language.
In addition to writing for a variety of chamber and large ensembles, Asha Srinivasan periodically incorporates technology, combining sonic transformations of digital audio with acoustic instruments.

