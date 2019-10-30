Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Let Me Be Frank Productions shows set for 2020 in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe of Green Bay has set its 2020 season of six mainstage productions.

Performances are in the Meyer Theatre in downtown Green Bay.

New for the new year is a 7:30 p.m. start time for evening performances, moved up a half hour.

The shows for the troupe’s 21st season, according to a flyer:

+ “Hamilton Ltd. – The Musical” – Jan. 31-Feb. 22.

Hamilton Industries of Two Rivers led the world in the manufacture of wood type dating to the 1880s. J.E. Hamilton created large wood type for letterpress printing – good for LARGE HEADLINES in newspapers. In the show “Hamilton” the musical meets Hamilton the business in hit songs from across the decades.

+ “Menoma Mia” – April 3-25.

The story has three possible dads – A Yooper, an Illinoisian and a Canadian. Music is from the ’70s and ABBA.

+ “Baxters – Where Everybody Knows Your Name” – June 5-20.

Troupe namesake Frank Hermans was a waiter at one of the Baxters restaurants, which were located in Appleton, Green Bay, Madison, Oshkosh and Sheboygan. There will be food stories – deep dish pizza, zucchini sticks, cheese and bacon skins – and music from the ’80s.

+ “The Frankstones” – July 17-Aug. 15.

In the story, The Frankstones live in Red Granite and work in the Red Granite quarry. Music will be from the ’60s for Frank and Wilma, Barney and Betty, Bam Bam and Pebbles and Mr. Slate.

+ “Sputnik Manitowoc” – Sept. 18-Oct. 10.

A piece of the Russian space probe Sputnik fell on the city of Manitowoc in 1962 right outside the Rahr-West Art Museum. The story: The Russians want it back and send their best to retrieve it. Music is from the early ’60s.

+ “A Frank’s Christmas” – Dec. 4-23, 2020.

The story: Rudolph, Mrs. Claus and Snowflake work at Fleet Farm and are putting together Toyland for the coming season. Heat Miser wants the Natural Beauty Poinsettias displayed at the end of the aisle. Scrooge, the store manager, has a problem with that.

The troupe still has productions set up for 2019, including a dinner theater presentation of “Brent the Musical,” the mainstage Christmas show and the New Year’s Eve show. Info: letmebefranks.com or meyertheatre.org.