GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Weidner Center for the Performing Arts announced three concert dates for the Weidner Philharmonic’s 2021-2022 performance series.

According to a press release: Entering its third year, the Weidner Philharmonic at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay will welcome live audiences to the Weidner Center this fall with a classic symphony concert and a gala celebrating the installation of Michael Alexander as UWGB’s seventh chancellor. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Aug. 5, at 11 a.m.

The concerts will be the Weidner Center’s first in-person events in more than a year.

“It is hard to believe that it will have been almost 18 months since we’ve had a live audience at the Weidner Center,” said Kelli Strickland, executive and artistic director of the center. “Our staff and the musicians have been working hard to make sure that we can bring artists and audiences together as safely as possible and offer the special connection of hearts and minds that happens during a live performance. I, for one, don’t know that I will ever take that for granted again.”

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the first concerts at the center will have distanced seating charts, providing space between the purchased seats. All performances with a distanced seating chart will indicate that fact in the event description. Ticket buyers will receive an email a few days before an event titled, “Things to Know Before You Arrive,” that will include information on what to expect when arriving, including the protocols and policies in place.

The 2021-2022 Weidner Philharmonic Performance Series in Cofrin Family Hall of the center:

+ “Welcome Once Again: Beethoven, Milhaud, Stravinsky and Montgomery”

Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.; tickets $36.50.

Featured guest conductor: Robert Nordling

Program:

“Starburst” – Jessie Montgomery (1981)

“La création du monde (The Creation of the World), Op. 81a” – Darius Milhaud (1892-1974)

“Concerto in E-flat (Dumbarton Oaks)” – Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971)

“Symphony No. 3 in E Flat Major, Op. 55 (Eroica)” – Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

+ “Gala Concert: The Installation of Michael Alexander”

Sept. 30, 7 p.m.; tickets: $13.

The university has chosen to mark this traditional celebration with an hour-long gala concert. Among the repertoire are pieces selected by the chancellor, which he will conduct. Included is the commission of a new work by composer, Michelle McQuade Dewhirst of the music faculty, to honor the chancellor’s love and commitment to new music.

Featured artists: Michael Alexander, conductor; Kevin Collins, conductor; Courtney Sherman, soprano; Sylvia Hong, piano; and Michael Rector, piano.

Program:

“Malambo from the ballet Estancia, Op. 8a” – Alberto Ginastera (1916-1983)

“Concerto for Two Pianos in E-flat Major, K. 365” – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), first movement, Allegro

“Una Voce Poco Fa (Il Barbiere de Siviglia: Atto I, Scena V. No. 5)” – Gioachino Rossini (1792-1868)

“Out of Dark Waters, This” – Michelle McQuade Dewhirst (1973)

“Symphony No. 5 in E Minor, Op. 64 – Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky” (1840-1893), Finale: Andante maestoso (E major) – Allegro vivace (E minor) – Meno Mosso (E major)

+ “A Symphonic Night at the Movies: The Wizard of Oz – Film with Live Symphony”

April 3, 2022, 2:30 p.m.; tickets start at $36.50.

Featured guest conductor: Scott Terrell.

“The Wizard of Oz,” a remastered timeless classic accompanied by a full symphony orchestra performing new transcriptions of Harold Arlen’s lost scores. Included are Judy Garland’s original 1939 studio recordings backed with lush, live orchestration.

Established in 2018, the Weidner Philharmonic takes advantage of such resources as the talents of UWGB music faculty and other accomplished orchestral musicians who live and work in the region along with the outstanding acoustical environment of Cofrin Family Hall.