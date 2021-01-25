NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Live, in-person ‘Menoma Mia’ in the works in Green Bay, Marinette

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Let Me Be Frank Productions will present the new, ABBA-centric comedy musical “Menoma Mia” starting this week at the Meyer Theatre.

Green Bay performances are at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29, 30, Feb. 4, 5, 6, 7; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12, 13, 17, 18 and 19; and 1 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Info: meyertheatre.org or ticketstaronline.com.

A performance in Marinette will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Community REC Center. Info: (715) 732-5162.

The story, according to a press release:

Welcome to the 21st annual Karaoke Contest at Sheridan Lanes in Menominee, Michigan. Amy Sheridan has been hosting the contest since it began in 1999. Amy also happens to have a daughter, Sarah, born nine months after the first contest took place. Sarah has gone her entire life not knowing who her father is and is looking to use the annual contest as a family reunion of sorts. With her buddies Zach and Blake by her side, Sarah invites Frank the FIB, Pat the Yooper, and Tom the ex-con back to Marinette to see if she can uncover which one is dear old dad. The singing group Amy and the Awesomes – comprised of Amy and her best friend, Lisa – returns to Sheridan Lanes to join in on the fun, too. Will we discover who made a love connection with Amy all those years ago? You betcha.

The show’s title is a play on the ABBA stage musical, “Mamma Mia!”

Among the songs in “Menoma Mia” are such ABBA hits as “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight),” “Lay All Your Love on Me,” “Chiquitita,” “The Winner Takes It All” and “Does Your Mother Know,” along with such other hits of their era as “I Know, I’ll Never Love This Way Again,” “Sunday Morning Coming Down,” “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover” and “One Way or Another.”

In the cast are Frank Hermans, Pat Hibbard, Tom Verbrick, Blake Hermans, Zach Hibbard, Amy Riemer, Lisa Borley and Sarah Galati.

In the band are Dennis Panneck (guitars), Pat Hibbard (bass), Tony Pilz (keyboards) and Andrew Klaus (drums).

The show crew consists of Ross Loining (lights) and Kelly Klaus (sound).

A portion of opening night tickets with a benefit the Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau, and specifically its new Visitor Center.

Meyer Theatre safety protocols and regulations can be found at: https://meyertheatre.org/keeping-you-safe/.

