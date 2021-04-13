TISCH MILLS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present live, in-person performances of the Bernard Slade play “Same Time, Next Year” starting this week on the Forst Inn stage.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. April 17 (preview), 23, 24, 29, 30 and May 1 and 2 p.m. May 2. A light meal is optional. Info: forstinn.org. Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks are required and the theater capacity is limited.

“Same Time, Next Year” was one of most popular romantic comedies of the 1970s. It ran for 1,453 performances on Broadway, winning a Tony Award for lead actress Ellen Burstyn. She recreated her role in the successful motion picture in 1978.

“Same Time, Next Year” remains a widely produced play.

The plot follows a love affair between two people, Doris and George, married to others, who rendezvous once a year. Twenty-five years of manners and morals are comically and sensitively played out by the lovers.

During the time the two spend with each other, they discuss the births (they have six children between them), deaths and marital problems each is experiencing at home, while they adapt to the social changes affecting their lives.

In The Forst Inn production, area theater veterans Carrie Todd Counihan and Ian Wisneski portray Doris and George, respectively

​​Counihan joins The Forst Inn company for the first time. She last appeared as Nan/Lina in “Three Days of Rain” with Isadoora Theatre Company of Door County. Prior to that, Counihan portrayed Helen in Isadoora Theatre Company’s “Helen” and Claire in “Proof.”

Counihan has appeared in various productions and readings with Isadoora Theatre Company, Rogue Theater (Ann Deever in “All My Sons”) and the former TAPworks theater and several indie films.

Among many other roles, Wisneski portrayed Howie in The Forst Inn’s critically acclaimed 2019 production of “Rabbit Hole.”

Over the summer, Wisneski portrayed Biondello in Green Bay Play-by-Play Theater’s outdoor production of “The Taming of the Shrew” and Lysander in the company’s virtual “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Among his body of work, Bernard Slade created the TV sitcoms “The Flying Nun” and “The Partridge Family.”