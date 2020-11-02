LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Livestream holiday cabaret planned in Sheboygan

by: , Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The experimental arm of Sheboygan Theatre Company plans to produce a holiday cabaret with local talent in December.

According to an email to patrons: Studio Players will team with Paul Sucherman to produce “Naughty and Nice Cabaret.”

A live presentation will be presented at the Weill Center for the Performing Arts for one night only Dec. 11 and be streamed through Dec. 18.

“We endeavor to present a showcase of Sheboygan’s performing arts community full of life and laughter,” the email says.

Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, virtual auditions are suggested. Deadline is Nov. 6 for videos to be submitted to STCStudioPlayers@gmail.com. In-person auditions may be requested through that address, too.

Those auditioning should prepare a minimum one-minute sample of their talent and any specific material they would like to use in the show. All material should be rated G or PG 13. 

These are suggested pieces for vocalists uncertain of material to use (and a hint of parameters for the show): “Santa Baby” by Eartha Kitt and “Oogie Boogie Man” from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Paul Sucherman has been music director for Sheboygan Theatre Company musicals and conducted such ensembles as the Lakeshore Big Band.

Sheboygan Theatre Company also has had other activity on its sites, including a virtual meet and greet with Genesee Spridco, the company’s new executive director.

The historical company was one of the few to continue in operation during World War II, so it was news when it shelved two plays it planned for the closing months of 2020.

Canceled were performances of “Kinky Boots” (October) and “Elf the Musical” (December).
Still in mind for the company’s 87th season are “Death of a Salesman” (February 2021) and “Seussical” (May 2021).

A hybrid community theater that hires in professional directors for its productions, the company performs in the amphitheater-style Leslie W. Johnson Theatre of Horace Mann Middle School.

During the World War years, 1941-1945, the company continued to perform when much of normal life was disrupted in the nation. Of note was a 1942 production of Lillian Hellman’s “Watch on the Rhine,” which was a “peculiar combination” of drawing-room comedy in a genteel Southern home with sinister corruption of the Nazi regime throughout Europe.

