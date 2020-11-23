LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Livestream holiday concert set a Sheboygan’s Weill Center

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra will again take the stage for its annual holiday performance, albeit in a slightly different format this year because of the coronavirus COVID-19 restrictions.

The orchestra’s brass players will present holiday classics and popular favorites via the Weill Center for the Performing Arts livestream feed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Info: sheboygansymphony.org.

According to the website: “You and your families will be able to watch the performance live from the comfort of your own home or on demand via YouTube, with free will offerings gratefully accepted to offset the symphony’s expenses for hosting the performance.”

The concert will include holiday classical and popular favorites including, “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” “The First Noel,” “Bugler’s Holiday,” and “Frosty the Snowman,” among others.

Conducting will be Mike Forbes, conductor of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Wind Ensemble

The orchestra is the oldest continually active orchestra in Wisconsin, performing concerts since 1918.

