GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music’s “6:30 p.m. Concert Series” continues Monday, Nov. 16, with “Brass Musicians of the

Weidner Philharmonic.”

The concert will be streamed live at 6:30 p.m. from Fort Howard Hall of the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts on campus on the center’s YouTube channel. The screening is free, with donations accepted.

According to a press release: The concert highlights the power and versatility of the brass quintet.

The core of the program features two imaginative works by living composers, “Luminosity” by New York-based composer Jessica Meyer and “Lux Aeterna” from Lawrence University graduate Evan Williams.

Meyer’s music often explores the wide palette of emotionally expressive colors available to each instrument. Her compositions have been called “other-worldly” and “evocative.” Williams’s compositions reflect inspirations from the Baroque period, Romanticism, Modernism, Minimalism and contemporary popular music. He is music director of the Rhodes Orchestra, assistant professor of music and director of instrumental activities at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn.

Principal Weidner Philharmonic performers include two UWGB music faculty members: Adam Gaines on trumpet, and horn player Michelle McQuade Dewhirst. They are joined by Philharmonic members Jamie Waroff on trumpet, Andrew Zipperer on trombone and Steve Wilda on tuba. The performers will share insights about the music during their performance.

The “6:30 Concert Series” is designed to connect the campus with the community through the exploration of music. Performances feature insightful presentations by performers, composers, and special guests. The series offers new perspectives on diverse styles, often exploring music from multiple angles. The “6:30 Concert Series” is free and open to the public.