DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert College Theatre Studies will this week livestream three performances of “A Doll’s House, Part 2” by Lucas Hnath.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. April 29, April 30 and May 1. Tickets are free (donations welcome), but audiences are required to register. Info: snc.edu/tickets/.

According to a press release: Performances will take place in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus. Due to COVID-19 protocols, performances are being livestreamed.

Some background:

The original “A Doll’s House” premiered in 1879. Playwright Henrik Ibsen deals with the fate of Nora Helmer, a married woman in Norway, which at the time operated by male-dominant rules.

Fast forward to “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” the story: Fifteen years after Nora Helmer famously walked out of the door to pursue a more fulfilling life in “A Doll’s House,” Nora is back so as to confront her past life.

Nora is forced to face those she left behind – including her mother figure, Anne Marie; her daughter, Emmy; and her ex-husband, Torvald – after it is revealed that the divorce she asked for was not finalized.

Since she left, Nora has done things that married women were unable to do, meaning that she has unknowingly broken laws. As Nora attempts to figure out the mess she’s in, she is confronted with the consequences of her actions: After Nora left, Anne Marie was left to pick up the pieces, Emmy grew up without a mother and Torvald has been left to wonder what went wrong.

“A Doll’s House, Part 2” challenges the belief that Nora suffered a tragic death after she left in the original play. Instead, Hnath imagines a world in which Nora not only survives, she thrives in her new life. With a mixture of historically accurate and modern language, the play explores the concept of confrontation, facing consequences and what it means to be truly free.

St. Norbert cast and crew: As senior capstone project, the students created the production on their own with only advice from faculty members. Leading the production are seniors William Fischer (Green Bay), director; Micaela Rozmarenoski (Wrightstown), scenic design and properties; Jordan Schuman (Menomonee Falls), costume and hair and make-up design; and Kathryn Verheyden (De Pere), producing and marketing.

Corey Pinchart and Brittney Fritz of St. Norbert College lead the production’s technical direction.

Students in the cast and crew include Spencer Catalano (Kimberly), Garret Fritz (Roselle, Ill.), Madelyn Glosny (Suamico, Marissa Helchen (Menomonee Falls), Daphne Johnson (Green Bay), Maddy Kuehl (Ashwaubenon), KaCie Ley (De Pere), Kylie Marsden (Montgomery, Ill.) and Robin Wylie (Appleton).