Among the live, in-person shows planned for Northeastern Wisconsin this year is “Disney on Ice: Dream Big” at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon. (Promotional image)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In our new year, much is wait-and-see because of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Showbiz is reeling, but it is not down for the count in Northeastern Wisconsin.

There are plenty of inventive and ambitious shows in the works in our area.

My short list of happenings starts with a return of Disney on Ice in February to the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

The 13 big, live, in-person performances Feb. 11 to 21 will include special seating arrangements. Info: reschcenter.com.

Three live, in person classical music concerts are set Feb. 7, 14 and 21 in the unique Kress Pavilion in Egg Harbor. Info: musicfestival.com.

It’s the Peninsula Music Festival’s “February Fest” in a new location.

In late January, the Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host a set of live and in-person concerts.

The lively “Elvis Lives!” Jan. 21-22 features the Green Bay-based Frank’s Tribute and All-Star Band. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org.

St. Norbert College’s unique student theater company is going virtual – and live – this year.

The live and livestream show Feb. 4-6 will be “Knight Theatre Through the Years” spanning the 27 years of the impressive idea. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

Because of the coronavirus, the professional Northern Sky Theater of Door County is especially busy on the virtual scene.

That includes its first “Winter Season” with seven productions. Info: northernskytheater.com.

Among small troupes in the region, Vintage Theatre of the Fox Valley is taking advantage of virtual opportunities.

It is putting together the inspiring musical by Jason Robert Brown, “Songs for a New World.” Info: https://www.facebook.com/VintageTheatre920/about/.

The Green Room in De Pere has come up with new options to catch some laughs with ComedyCity improv company.

Among a whole list of possibilities for live entertainment is a private show. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

This column has daily posts about what is happening on Northeastern Wisconsin’s performing arts scene as it fights its way back from the pandemic.