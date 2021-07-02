FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Magician opening place called Monty’s Secret Theater in Kimberly

Critic At Large

Monty Witt

by: , Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions every Sunday morning during the 6-7:30 broadcast on WFRV-TV, Channel 5.

Posted: / Updated:

Monty Witt poses with artwork going into Monty’s Secret Theater. (Submitted)

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – Presto! A theater devoted to magic is about to open in our area.

“I am opening a very small magic theater at 309 E. Kimberly Ave., Kimberly, Wisconsin, 54136,” says professional magician Monty Witt. “Our first magic show is Saturday, July 3.”

A show called “Close-Up Illusions” starts at 7 p.m. July. Information is at the website, montysmagic.com.

A world Guinness record holder for a sleight-of-hand feat, Witt has performed in the area for many years. He also is a theater director.

“Monty’s Secret Theater will feature mainly magic shows and many of my magician friends from all over the world,” Witt says. “The space consists of 1,800 square feet and includes two very small theaters – a parlor style theater seating only 20 people and a close-up theater that seats only 10 people. At first, we will be doing magic shows every Saturday and will add shows and performance dates as our audience grows.

“Monty’s Secret Theater will also teach magic classes and more.”

A helper cleans a window. (Submitted)

Witt’s feat for Guinness was this: Vanishing 15 sponge balls one by one using only sleight-of-hand – no gimmicks – and reproducing all of them in his hands at one time. The record was recognized March 3, 2002.

Witt has presented many magic shows in the area. At the Forst Inn in Tisch Mills, the next scheduled “Magic in the Forst” is July 14. “A Wizard’s Christmas” has been an annual show at The Machickanee Players in Oconto.

As a stage manager or director, Witt has worked with such area troupes as Green Bay Community Theater, Evergreen Productions of greater Green Bay, Attic Chamber Theatre of Menasha. Among his most recent productions are “First Things First” at The Machickanee Players in February 2020 and “Funny Valentines” for Green Bay Community Theater in February 2018.

Ahead, “Wanda’s Wizardry,” a play he co-wrote, is schedule to open in October at The Machickanee Players.

“My group is really excited about Monty’s Secret Theater,” Witt says. “We were hoping to open it a year ago, but COVID-19 stopped that.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

D1 WIAA State Championship

Kyle and Matt 4pm Live Hit

Bay Port plunders Eau Claire Memorial 8-1 on its way to Division I state baseball championship game

D1 State Championship Kyle Malzhan

Denmark claims first state baseball championship

Marinette's season wraps up in state semifinal