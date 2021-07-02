KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – Presto! A theater devoted to magic is about to open in our area.

“I am opening a very small magic theater at 309 E. Kimberly Ave., Kimberly, Wisconsin, 54136,” says professional magician Monty Witt. “Our first magic show is Saturday, July 3.”

A show called “Close-Up Illusions” starts at 7 p.m. July. Information is at the website, montysmagic.com.

A world Guinness record holder for a sleight-of-hand feat, Witt has performed in the area for many years. He also is a theater director.

“Monty’s Secret Theater will feature mainly magic shows and many of my magician friends from all over the world,” Witt says. “The space consists of 1,800 square feet and includes two very small theaters – a parlor style theater seating only 20 people and a close-up theater that seats only 10 people. At first, we will be doing magic shows every Saturday and will add shows and performance dates as our audience grows.

“Monty’s Secret Theater will also teach magic classes and more.”

A helper cleans a window. (Submitted)

Witt’s feat for Guinness was this: Vanishing 15 sponge balls one by one using only sleight-of-hand – no gimmicks – and reproducing all of them in his hands at one time. The record was recognized March 3, 2002.

Witt has presented many magic shows in the area. At the Forst Inn in Tisch Mills, the next scheduled “Magic in the Forst” is July 14. “A Wizard’s Christmas” has been an annual show at The Machickanee Players in Oconto.

As a stage manager or director, Witt has worked with such area troupes as Green Bay Community Theater, Evergreen Productions of greater Green Bay, Attic Chamber Theatre of Menasha. Among his most recent productions are “First Things First” at The Machickanee Players in February 2020 and “Funny Valentines” for Green Bay Community Theater in February 2018.

Ahead, “Wanda’s Wizardry,” a play he co-wrote, is schedule to open in October at The Machickanee Players.

“My group is really excited about Monty’s Secret Theater,” Witt says. “We were hoping to open it a year ago, but COVID-19 stopped that.”