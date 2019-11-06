Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘Mamma Mia!’ will mark a first for Manitowoc’s Capitol Civic Centre

Deanne Stokes, in bib overalls, plays Donna Sheridan, the “Mamma” in The Masquers, Inc. production of “Mamma Mia!” With Donna, from left, are a friend (Sophia Bartels), a beau (Patrick Schamburek), another beau (Pete Schoepp), another friend (Tessa Komorowski) and yet another beau (Allan Fett). (Company photo)

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV)

The Masquers, Inc. will present four performances of the musical “Mamma Mia!” this week in Capitol Civic Centre.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-9 and 2 p.m. Nov. 10. Info: themasquers.org or cccshows.org.

“Mamma Mia!” will be the first theatrical production in the newly remodeled Capitol Civic Centre. Along with upgrades to the lobby and seating areas, the center has advanced technical, lighting and sound systems.

Snapshot: On a Greek island paradise on the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The show is recommended for ages 13 and older.

Featured in the cast of 33 are Alexa Malley as Sophie Sheridan and Deanne Stokes as Donna Sheridan.

Claran LaViolette is producer, and Erin LaFond is director and choral director.

The story-telling is driven by the songs of ABBA. Included are “Money, Money, Money,” “Mamma Mia!” “Dancing Queen,” “Super Trouper,” “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight),” “Voulez-Vous,” “S.O.S.,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You” and “Take a Chance on Me.”

The musical was written by British playwright Catherine Johnson based on the songs of ABBA composed by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, former members of the band. The title is taken from the group’s 1975 hit “Mamma Mia.”