MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Capitol Civic Centre is looking forward to swinging back into full action.

The performing arts center announced a slate of programming, with more announcements expected from The Masquers Inc. community theater and Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra.

An announcement on the center’s website says performances for 50 percent capacity houses has begun.

“At the end of August, the Capitol will return to regular capacity with the Phil Vassar concert rescheduled for Aug. 22,” the website says. “We believe this will be the final event requiring a rescheduled date.

“The Capitol Civic Centre Board of Directors and staff are excited to welcome the community back to the building. For our 2021-2022 season, we intend to remain at full capacity for all performances. Information regarding our expanded lineup will be available in a few weeks.”

These events are listed on a mailed brochure from the center:

July 29: “Sail On, The Beach Boys Tribute”

Aug. 4: Let Me Be Frank Productions: “Pennings from Heaven”

Aug. 22: Phil Vassar

Sept. 8: The Hit Men

Sept. 9: Forever Young

Sept .19: The Sharpe Family Singers

Sept. 24: Boy Band Review

Oct. 2: Vic Ferrari: “Symphony on the Rocks”

Oct. 6: Let Me Be Frank Productions: “Frank’s Family Feud”

Oct. 21: Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood: “The Scared Scriptless Tour”

Oct. 23: The Silhouettes

Nov. 6: “ABBA Mania”

Nov. 18: Charlie Berens

Dec. 7: Let Me Be Frank Productions: “A Frank’s Christmas”

Dec. 17-19: Jean Wolfmeyer School of Dance: “The Nutcracker”

Jan. 28: “One Night in Memphis”

Feb. 10: Mike Farris and the Fortunate Few

Feb. 16: Let Me Be Frank Productions: “The Franky Bunch”

Feb. 18: Golden Dragon Acrobats

Feb. 22: “Dog Man: The Musical”

Feb. 23: “Animaniacs Live!”

Feb. 26: Fly Dance Company

March 16: “Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad”

March 19: Vic Ferrari: “Symphony on the Rocks”

March 26: “Bindlestiff Family Cirkus”

April 2: “A Night with Refugee, The Ultimate Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Tribute”

April 5: “Three Little Pigs”

April 7: “That Golden Girls Show”

April 13: Let Me Be Frank Productions: “WOMA Algoma”

May 4: “Mutts Gone Nuts!”

May 26: “The Accidental Hero”

Other events are in the immediate calendar. Info: cccshows.org.