MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Theatre on the Bay will return to live, in-person performances in fall with three productions planned.

According to a press release: “We are elated to be able to bring theater back to Theatre on the Bay after such a long hiatus,” said Linda Hornick, program specialist. “We hope to offer shows that will be of interest to many, and we cannot wait to share the talent that our community has to offer.”

Since 1966, Theatre on the Bay has been a community treasure at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus. The adult theatrical group provides culture, entertainment and enrichment with shows across all genres.

The namesake for the campus’s theater, Herbert L. Williams, was well known for many years as an actor and director in Marinette, Green Bay and the Fox Valley.

Scheduled first is the Jason Robert Brown dramatic musical, “The Last Five Years.” The story chronicles the five-year life of a marriage, from meeting to break-up and from break-up to meeting.

Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 24-25, and Oct. 1-2.

Performing are Theatre on the Bay veterans Brittany Welch and James Porras II.

Tickets are on sale. Info: uwgb.edu/marinette-theatre. Socially distanced seating options will be available for those with COVID-19 concerns.

Theatre on the Bay has plans for productions in November and December.

“Escanaba in da Moonlight” by Jeff Daniels will run Nov. 4, 5, 6 and 7.

“A Christmas Carol” will be performed in collaboration with Children’s Theatre Dec. 9, 10, 11 and 12.

Theatre on the Bay is sponsored by the Division of Continuing Education and Community Engagement, offering adults and youth opportunities to participate in theatrical productions.