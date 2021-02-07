Let Me Be Frank Productions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Not many musicals are set in Menominee, Michigan.

You might be surprised – and maybe shocked – by the one that is.

The outfit that’s doing the show has all kinds of jokes up its sleeve.

What Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe of Green Bay has done is take the musical “Mamma Mia!” and make a great big spoof out of it.

The show is set in the 1970s at the world Karaoke festival at the Sheridan bowling alley in downtown Menominee, Michigan.

The setup is ripe for singing 10 infectiously exciting songs of the pop supergroup ABBA, which the Let Me Be Frank Productions band and singers do quite well.

The wild part of the adapted show, called “Menoma Mia,” is all eight characters are slightly dangerous when it comes to propriety.

The show is “Mamma Mia!” without the glossy varnish of the movie or stage versions.

I always though the mother’s story was soft pedaled.

In “Menoma Mia,” there is no looking the other way when it comes to behavior.

One of the major changes is one of the possible fathers is an ex-convict who has his way with some outlandish, laugh-out-loud lines.

The exciting part for some people is the show is being done live in front of an in-person audience, still not common in Northeastern Wisconsin.

Performances continue to Feb. 20 at the Meyer Theatre in downtown Green Bay.

People are seated as government COVID-19 regulations allow.

The theater notes that it is limited to 25 percent capacity – or approximately 250 people.

One of the interesting things is Frank’s is taking the production on the road to Menominee’s neighbor, Marinette, for a show on Feb. 27.

