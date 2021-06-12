SISTER BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Midsummer’s Music classical music organization will present a season of live, in-person performances starting June 18. Info: midsummersmusic.com.

According to a press release: Performance sites include new and larger venues for the organization.

In part, the 2021 series will celebrate Ludwig van Beethoven at 250.

Programs include a combination of familiar and lesser-known composers played by established professional musicians David Perry and Ann Palen (violins), Sally Chisholm and Allyson Fleck (violas), James Waldo (cello), Heather Yarmel (flute), Daniel Won (clarinet), John Goodwin and Jeannie Yu (pianos), among other musicians.

Opening night will be at 7 p.m. June 18 at Northern Sky Theater’s new Gould Theater in Fish Creek. It will mark Midsummer’s Music’s first performance in this space. Welcoming concertgoers will be Norman Gilliland of Wisconsin Public Radio. The program: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Piano Quartet in G Minor,” Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Clarinet Trio in B-flat” and Camille Saint-Saëns’ “Piano Quartet in B-flat Major, Op. 44.”

The program will repeat at SWY in Sturgeon Bay at 3 p.m. June 20 and at 7 p.m. June 22 at Door Community Auditorium in Fish Creek with the audience seated on stage with the musicians.

The summer series continues through Labor Day.

Works are by Rebecca Clarke, Adela Maddison, Ernst von Dohnányi, Johann Baptist Vanhal, Sergei Liapunov, William Grant Still, Pedro (Pere) Tintorer, Robert Schumann and Pyotr Tchaikovsky, along with Midsummer’s Music’s 2021 composer-in-residence Will Healy and 2021 fellows Paul Fruct and Quinn Mason.

John Clare from SiriusXM and St. Louis Classic 107.3 will join at Björklunden lodge on Labor Day for a hybrid, in-person/virtual gala commemorating the “innovative and unique concert season.”

Reservations for all concerts must be made at least 24 hours in advance. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Before making concert plans or purchasing tickets, concertgoers should review the COVID-19 policy of Midsummer’s Music at its website.

Midsummer’s Music was co-founded in 1990 by Jim and Jean Berkenstock, long-time Door County summer residents and principal orchestral players with the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

An overview:

All Paths Lead Through Beethoven

Music by Ludwig van Beethoven, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Camille Saint-Saëns

+ June 18, 7 p.m. – Barbara and Spencer Gould Theater, Fish Creek

+ June 20, 3 p.m. – SWY, Sturgeon Bay

+ June 22, 7 p.m. Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek

Crossing Borders

Music by Rebecca Clarke, Adela Maddison and Ernst von Dohnányi

+ June 23, 7 p.m. – Barbara and Spencer Gould Theater, Fish Creek

+ June 29, 7 p.m. – Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek

+ July 1, 7 p.m. – Donald and Carol Kress Pavilion, Egg Harbor

Program C (title TBA)

Music by Johann Baptist Vanhal, Ludwig van Beethoven and Sergei Liapunov

+ July 2, 7 p.m. – Donald and Carol Kress Pavilion, Egg Harbor

+ July 6, 7 p.m. – Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek

Kreutzer Connotations

Music by William Grant Still, Will Healy and Ludwig van Beethoven

+ July 9, 7 p.m. – Donald and Carol Kress Pavilion, Egg Harbor

+ July 10, 7 p.m. – Old Gibraltar Town Hall, Fish Creek

+ July 11, 7 p.m. – Woodwalk Gallery, Egg Harbor

Respect and Revelation

Music by Pedro (Pere) Tintorer, Paul Frucht and Robert Schumann

+ July 16, 7 p.m. – SWY, Sturgeon Bay

+ July 20, 7 p.m. – Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek

Diversions and Excursions

Music by Katherine Hoover, Ludwig van Beethoven and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

+ July 23, 7 p.m. – Donald and Carol Kress Pavilion, Egg Harbor

+ July 25, 4 p.m. – Woodwalk Gallery, Egg Harbor

Midsummer’s Music is supported in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.