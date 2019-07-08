Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Miss Marple, ‘A Murder is Announced’ arriving in Door County

Rehearsing for the Peninsula Players Theatre production of “A Murder is Announced” are, from left, Neil Brookshire, Penny Slusher (as Miss Marple) and Will Skrip. (Peninsula Players Theatre)

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV)

Peninsula Players Theatre will present “A Murder is Announced” starting Wednesday, July 10, in the company’s Theatre in a Garden. Info: peninsulaplayers.com.

Performances to July 28 are at 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. Sundays except 4 p.m. July 28.

The play is adapted by Leslie Darbon from the Agatha Christie novel.

Snapshot: A small-town newspaper announces a murder, indeed, “will take place on Friday, October 13th, at Little Paddocks – at 6:30 p.m.” Unable to resist, a group of curious villagers gathers at Miss Blacklock’s Victorian house at the appointed time. Suddenly, the lights go out, a gun is fired and they become witnesses to a murder. The victim is an unexpected and unknown visitor. What follows is a classic Christie puzzle of mixed motives, concealed identities, a second death and a determined inspector grimly following the twists and turns. Fortunately, Miss Marple is on hand to unravel a complex series of relationships and events. With some risk to herself, she embarks on finding the solution and faces a dramatic confrontation with a killer.

The character Miss Marple is making her Peninsula Players debut – notable in part because the theater is in its 84th season.

Portraying Miss Marple is Penny Slusher, who previously appeared in Peninsula Players productions of “Lord Arthur Savile’s Crime,” “Chapatti” and Agatha Christie’s “The Hollow.”

Directing is Joe Foust, who directed the Peninsula Players productions of “Wait Until Dark,” “The Hollow” and “Dial M for Murder.” Foust also appears in this production.

The play also features returning Players Cassandra Bissell, Neil Brookshire, Cindy Gold, Ashley Lanyon, Carmen Roman and Will Skrip. Making their Peninsula Players debut are Christie Coran, Lee Palmer and Alexis J. Roston.

Related events include a post-show discussion July 17 with actors, designers and the director and a pre-show discussion July 26 with Christopher Chan, Ph.D., speaking on Agatha Christie and the creation of Miss Marple.