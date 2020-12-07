The cast of “Mistletoe Musings” is, from left, Tessa Komorowski, Phillip Jindra, Erin LaFond, Shannon Paige, Kevin James Sievert and Zachary Glaeser. (The Forst Inn Arts Collective)

TISCH MILLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present its annual “Mistletoe Musings” holiday cabaret online from Dec. 11 through Jan. 2. Info: forstinn.org.

According to the website and emails: This production will include new songs and readings along with perennial favorites: “Enjoy amazing a cappella harmonies, rousing carols and quirky and poignant poetry.”

Performing are Zachary Glaeser, Phillip Jindra, Tessa Komorowski, Erin LaFond, Shannon Paige and Kevin James Sievert. Technical support is provided by Jeff LaFond, and “gentle direction” is provided by Michael Sheeks.

The show also features poetry and stories read by the cast and Lisa Heili and Zachary Lulloff. The premiere viewing of the “Mistletoe Musings” video is at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. The cast will be available in the chat room.

Future viewings are available on demand, with access in four periods during the month: Dec. 12-15, 17-22, 23-27 and 27-Jan 2. The video may be viewed as many times as you want during a chosen viewing window.

The cast will read passages from Luke and three other selections. Additional readings were recorded by Lisa Heili and Zachary Lulloff.

This show was largely curated and staged by the artists themselves. All vocals were recorded by the Mistletoes on the Forst Inn Stage.

The video runs 1 hour and 50 minutes and may be paused.

A sample of the program:

+ “Good to Be Bad” by Pentatonix.

+ “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm” by Irving Berlin.

+ “Together Again” by Tessa Komorowski and Kevin James Sievert. This is the second year that an original song from the Mistletoe musicians is in the show.

+ Reading: “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Day” by Robert Frost.

+ “That’s Christmas to Me” by Pentatonix.​

+ “Let It Snow” by lyricist Sammy Cahn and composer Jule Styne.

+ Reading (in three parts): “The Gift of the Magi” by O Henry.

​​+ “Winter Song” by Sara Bareilles and Ingrid Michaelson.

+ “All is Found” (from “Frozen”) by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

+ Reading: “Yule Cat,” an Icelandic folk tale.

+ “Jingle Bells” by James Lord Pierpont, Arrangement by Michael Bublé.

+ “​Shake Up Christmas” by Train (Butch Walker, Pat Monahan).

+ Readings: Gospel of Luke.

+ “Mary Did You Know” by Mark Lowry and Buddy Greene.

​+ “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane.

+ Reading: “The Snowfall is So Silent” by Spanish poet Miguel de Unamuno.

+ “Break a Branch” by Chris Miller and Nathan Tyson, from the musical “Fugitive Songs.”

+ “Santa Tell Me” by Ariana Grande.

+ “Underneath the Tree” by Kelly Clarkson.

+ Reading: “Wonder and Joy” by Robinson Jeffers.

+ “Pretty Little Baby” by Andre Thomas.

+ Reading: “The Guest House” by 13th-century Persian poet Jalāl ad-Dīn Muhammad Rūmī.

+ “There Will Be Sun” by Tim Minchin, from the musical “Groundhog Day.”

Zachary Glaeser is a Manitowoc native. He has degrees in vocal performance and manufacturing management. He has performed locally with The Masquers (Shrek in “Shrek,” etc.), University of Wisconsin-Manitowoc (Moritz Stiefel in “Spring Awakening”) and The Forst Inn (“Hello Again,” “Mistletoe Musings” and “The Forst Inn Sings”).

Phillip Jindra is part of “Mistletoe Musings” for the fourth year in a row. He is a graduate of Lawrence University with degrees in theater and vocal music performance. He is a member of the board of directors for The Forst Inn Arts Collective and is active in the Manitowoc theater community. He is sharing the stage with close friends and his fiancée, Tessa.

Tessa Komorowski is back for another year of “Mistletoe Musings.” She was recently seen on stage at The Forst Inn as Becky in “Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up,” at the UWGB Manitowoc campus stage as Sandra in “Big Fish” and as Rosie in The Masquers’ “Mamma Mia!”

Erin LaFond’s notable acting credits include Kate Keller (“The Miracle Worker”), Alice (“The Addams Family”), Fiona (“Shrek”) and four seasons of “Mistletoe Musings.” She holds a master’s degree in music education from Silver Lake College. She works for the Two Rivers Public School District, teaching at LB Clark Middle School.

Shannon Paige returns for her fourth year with “Mistletoe Musings.” She was recently seen in “The Dixie Swim Club” and “The Forst Sings Jagged Little Tapestry.” She has also been seen in “The 25th Annual Putnam Counting Spelling Bee,” stage managing “Tuesdays with Morrie” and “The Rabbit Hole” and various UW and Masquers productions.

Kevin James Sievert is an actor, singer, choreographer and musician based in Wisconsin. After a year away, he has returned to “Mistletoe Musings.” He made his professional debut at Skylight Music Theatre in Milwaukee 2017 and earned recognition for his role as Little Moe in “Five Guys Named Moe.” He has been seen at The Forst Inn many times, currently producing “The Forst Inn Sings” concert series and his upcoming solo show “The Untitled Kevin Sievert Project.”