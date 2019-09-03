Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: More performance events scheduled for 2019-2020 in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV)

Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center announced its third annual Performing Arts Series, featuring 19 titles and 24 performances, running October 2019 through April 2020. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org.

According to a press release:

The series showcases local talent along with national and international touring productions, with some programs offering special weekend matinee performances for young audiences and families.

New this year is the creation of National Series, Family Series and Local Series categories within the full Performing Arts Season lineup. The goal is to help audiences better identify the types of performances offered.

Also introduced this season is the Limelight series, signifying events that offer extras in addition to the performance. Offerings include complimentary hors d’oeuvres and desserts, silent auction items, seat naming opportunities and other options for guests to further support the performing arts at the Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center.

The full 2019-2020 Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Series schedule. Additional information about each title may be found on the newly redesigned website.

National Series

“The Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center is dedicated to identifying high-quality national and international artists, tours, and talent, and we are thrilled to be able to bring these productions to the PAC for our community to experience and enjoy,” said Kate Green, executive director.

+ “A Cavalcade of Big Bands featuring The Dick Strauss Many Happy Returns Orchestra” – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

A Limelight Event

+ “One Night in Memphis: Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash” – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.

+ Comedian Jeff Allen: “The America I Grew Up In” Tour – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.

+ Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.

+ “ABBA-Mania: The World’s #1 Tribute to ABBA” – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7.

+ “The Magic of Bill Blagg LIVE!” – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14.

+ Bill Engvall: “Just Sell Him for Parts” Tour – 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, April 4.

A Limelight Event

+ SEMI-TONED with special guest The MadHatters – 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 17.

+ Four Guyz in Dinner Jackets: “Now in Technicolor” – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25.

George F. Kress Foundation Family Series

The series “focuses on events that are family-friendly, appeal to young audiences, and provide enriching content based on themes of relationships, communication, friendship, cooperation and responsibility. We strive for our young audiences to enjoy live theater with their friends and families, expand their understanding of the world around them and become lifelong theatergoers.” Green said.

+ Mallory Lewis & Lamb Chop: “A Lamb Chop Celebration” – 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

+ Theatreworks USA, New York: “Click, Clack, Moo” – 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.

+ Theatreworks USA, New York: “Charlotte’s Web” – 2 p.m. Sunday, March 29.

Kroll’s West Local Series

Talent from Northeastern Wisconsin

+ “Mark Twain Revisited” featuring Parker Drew – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.

+ “Go Green Bay” featuring Daddy D Productions, Kevin Van Ess & The Talk of the Town – 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.

+ “Les Misérables” presented by Ashwaubenon High School Performing Arts – 7 p.m. Nov. 22, 23, 24, 30 and 4 p.m. Dec. 1.

+ John Kelley & The Fusion Xpress Orchestra-FXO: “A Not So Silent Night” – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.

+ “Daddy D’s Christmas” – 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22.

+ Frank’s Tribute and The All-Star Band – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24.

+ “Celebrate Sinatra” by Daddy D Productions – 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 20.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, Sept. 6.

The Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center is a state-of-the-art, 730-seat performance venue built for the artistic and theatrical enrichment of the students and community members of the Village of Ashwaubenon and surrounding areas. The center serves as home to school and community musicals, plays, concerts and theater programs and actively presents regional, national and international touring entertainment.