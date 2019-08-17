Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Multi-layered play ‘Silent Sky’ opening next week in Fish Creek

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV)

Peninsula Players Theatre will present Lauren Gunderson’s “Silent Sky” starting Aug. 21 in the company’s Theatre in a Garden. Performances then are at 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 and 4 p.m. Sept. 1. Info: peninsulaplayers.com.

The true story of Henrietta Swan Leavitt is told, from her Wisconsin roots to the Harvard University, where her research opened astronomer’s eyes to the scope of the universe. A post-show chat with actors, designers and the director will be held Aug. 29. Also Aug. 29, a pre-show discussion will be offered by Door County Astronomical Society about Henrietta Swan Leavitt’s contributions for measuring the universe.

According to a press release:

Leavitt was among “human computers, as they were called, at Harvard Observatory in the 19th century.

In the story, Leavitt, a Radcliffe graduate, is invited to join a dedicated group of women, including Annie Cannon and Williamina Fleming, who chart stars.

“People are really moved by it (‘Silent Sky’), which moves me,” Gunderson said in a 2015 interview with Theatrical Outfit. “It is kind of why we do this crazy business. To tell stories that move people.

“(‘Silent Sky’) is moving (to) women who need more stories told about their heroes and their hopes. It is moving men. I remember several fathers coming out from the play and saying, ‘I need to call my daughter and tell her I love her’.”

In “Silent Sky,” Leavitt decides to leave her pastor father and sister Margaret at home in Wisconsin for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. When she arrives at the observatory, she learns she isn’t allowed to touch the telescope or express an original idea. Instead, she and her female co-workers work as “human computers” and chart the stars using math and measurement for Dr. Pickering, renowned astronomer.

In a time when women did not have careers, let alone theorize and make scientific discoveries, Leavitt and her fellow “computers” trade the comforts of domestic life for their dedication to science. Staying long hours after each work day to pursue her scientific theories, Leavitt discovers a technique that makes it possible to measure the distance to stars by their pulsating light. Astounding truths cascade from this single shocking discovery, upending her colleagues’ views of themselves, each other and the universe itself.

Cannon, Fleming and Leavitt all made astronomical discoveries while at Harvard. Cannon’s cataloging work was instrumental in the development of contemporary stellar classification. Fleming helped develop a common designation system for stars and is credited for discovering the Horsehead Nebula in 1888.

Gunderson is a screenwriter and author, recognized as the most-produced living playwright by American Theatre magazine in 2016. During the 2017-2018 theater season, she had 27 productions on stage. Her work has received national theater and fiction awards and a Sloan Science & Film Award (2008) for her screenplay “Grand Unification.” She also co-wrote the book for “The Happy Elf,” the Christmas musical with music and lyrics by Harry Connick Jr.

“It is a lot to ask for one play to be witty and intellectual, yet interlaced with humor and to be soulful and full of ideas,” said Greg Vinkler, artistic director. “‘Silent Sky’ is all of that, and more. Henrietta made a brilliant discovery that allowed scientists to find faraway galaxies and was directly linked to the discoveries of Edwin Hubble. ‘Silent Sky’ is a very human story that not only awes but makes us laugh often and loudly.”

Directing is Elizabeth Margolius, who directed the Peninsula Players’ production of “Miss Holmes” and “The Bridges of Madison County.”

Margolius is a Chicago and upstate New York-based multiple Jeff Award-nominated stage and movement director. Her primary focus is directing contemporary non-traditional music theater, opera and plays and re-imagining the classics. Her recent projects include “Queen of the Mist” for Firebrand Theatre (Chicago) and “The Scarlet Ibis” for Chicago Opera Theater.

“The story and work of Henrietta Leavitt and her colleagues, Annie Cannon and Williamina Fleming, were completely unknown to me before I was asked to direct this gorgeous play,” Margolius said. “The discoveries that these three women made (along with many other women at that time) laid the groundwork for creating a standard for measuring distance in space. This led to the stunning realization that there are things outside of our galaxy – and even further, that our universe is indeed vast, and our galaxy could be one of many. ‘Silent Sky,’ beautifully written by Lauren Gunderson, chronicles the story of these incredible women and their work in a way which we can all relate – and perhaps what I love the most, is the ability of this piece to continue to inspire questions and wonder about what lies beyond our understanding of the here and the hereafter.”

Cassandra Bissell, who piqued Door County audiences as Miss Holmes last season, will portray Henrietta. Bissell and her fellow castmates also performed in the Peninsula Players production of “A Murder is Announced.”

Neil Brookshire (“Miss Holmes,” “The 39 Steps”) is cast as an astronomer’s assistant, Peter; Ashley Lanyon (“Ghost The Musical” and “Nunsense”), as Henrietta’s more traditional sister, Margaret; Carmen Roman (“Alabama Story,” “Lombardi), as Williamina Fleming, a bright Scottish immigrant; and Penny Slusher, (“Lord Arthur Saville’s Crime,” “Chapatti”) as Annie Cannon, the leader of the “human computers.”

The cast has numerous regional and international theater credits ranging from performing at Arizona Theatre Co., the Boise Contemporary Theater, Utah Shakespeare Festival, the national tour of “Angels in America” to “August: Osage County” with Steppenwolf Theatre at the Sydney Theatre. Their Chicago stages including Court Theatre, Goodman Theatre, Northlight Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre, Writers Theatre as well as film/television credits such as “Law and Order: SVU” and “Boss.”

Peninsula Players is a professional, not-for-profit theater that collaborates with members of Actors’ Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers; United Scenic Artists, a labor union and professional association of Designers, Artists and Craftspeople; and the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, a theatrical union of stage directors and choreographers.

The creative team includes award-winning regional designers. Included are scenic designer Jack Magaw; costume designer Kärin Simonson Kopischke; sound designer Joe Court; lighting designer Stephen Roy White and properties designer Emily Hartig, who is making her debut at Peninsula Players.