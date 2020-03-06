Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Music man Wayne Wildman to be honored at concert in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV)

Lakeshore Wind Ensemble Association has chosen conductor and composer Wayne Wildman as the recipient of the 2020 Wesley Teply Community Service Award in the Arts.

According to a press release: The award was established in 1999 by the Lakeshore Wind Ensemble Association to recognize individuals who have substantially contributed to the arts in the greater Manitowoc area.

The award will be presented to Wildman during the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Manitowoc Campus Lakeshore Wind Ensemble’s “Winds of March” concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in Capitol Civic Centre in downtown Manitowoc.

Over the years, Wildman has made an enormous contribution to the arts and the youth in the Manitowoc and Sheboygan communities.

Wildman composed music for the John Michael Kohler Arts Center’s summer productions, worked with the Sheboygan Community Players, composed a commissioned musical score for “Peter Pan” and wrote the music for “A Christmas Carol” that has been used for years by Kathie Bundy’s production at Capitol Civic Centre. In addition, Wildman generously gives his time to accompany aspiring student musicians in competitions throughout the state.

Wildman was born in Sheboygan and has lived in the lakeshore area most of his life.

He has dual degrees in music and religion from Lakeland College and a master of arts from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he was a Leland Coon Fellow in Musicology.

Wildman taught and directed music and choir at the UW-Green Bay, Sheboygan Campus for many years. Wildman first accompanied and then directed the Lakeshore Chorale.

He spent most of his musical career as music director of the Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra and First United Lutheran Church in Sheboygan.

Last year, Wildman retired after 29 seasons conducting the Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra.

An active harpsichordist, organist and pianist, Wildman has made solo appearances with the Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra and the Sheboygan, Manitowoc and Green Bay Civic Orchestras.

For six seasons, he performed as harpsichordist and pianist at the Washington Island Music Festival.

He has also been heard on Wisconsin Public Radio and on the CD recording “High Autumn,” featuring Milwaukee Symphony clarinetist William Helmers playing the music of James Grant.

“Let me say how honored and grateful I am to receive the Wes Teply Award,” Wildman said.

The first Community Service award was presented to Wesley Teply, with subsequent awards presented to Sister Cecilia Burns, Conrad Daellenbach, Karl Miller, Jean Wolfmeyer, Jim and Susie Miller, Kathie Bundy, Sr. Dr. Lorna Zemke, Glenn Nelson, Paul and Barbara Stitt, Ron Stokes, David Bourgeois, Ron Kaminski, the Garth Neustadter Trio, Barbara Bundy-Jost, Michael J. Arendt, William Pappathopoulos, Sue Cechal, Sally Semmes, Majel Pinney-Henrickson and the Clipper City Chordsmen.

