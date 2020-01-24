Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Musical ‘Chicago’ scheduled to open Jan. 31 in De Pere

Jonathon Weiss rehearses a scene for the role of Billy Flynn in the Birder Players’ production of “Chicago.” (Company photo)

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV)

Birder Players will present eight performances of the musical “Chicago” starting next week in the troupe’s Broadway Theatre.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Jan. 31; 2 p.m. Feb. 1; 7 p.m. Feb. 6, 7, 8; 2 p.m. Feb. 9; 7 p.m. Feb. 14; 1 p.m. Feb. 15. Info: birderonbroadway.org.

The show includes music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and book by Ebb and Bob Fosse. Set in jazz-age Chicago,the musical is based on a 1926 play by reporter Maurine Dallas Watkins about actual criminals and crimes she reported on. The story is a satire on corruption in the administration of criminal justic and the concept of the “celebrity criminal.”

Songs include “All That Jazz,” “Cell Block Tango” and “Mr. Cellophane.”

The show is famous for the stylish original choreography of Bob Fosse.