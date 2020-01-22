Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Musical ‘Tuck Everlasting’ scheduled next week in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV)

St. Norbert College Knight Theatre will present the musical “Tuck Everlasting” in six performances in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29, 30 and 31; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1; and 2 p.m. Feb. 2. Info: snc.edu.tickets.

Knight Theatre is an all-student producing organization that presents a full-length musical every January.

The musical is based on the American children’s novel “Tuck Everlasting” by Natalie Babbitt. Published in 1975, the book sold more than 5 million copies and is considered a classic of modern children’s literature.

The show features music by Chris Miller, lyrics by Nathan Tysen and book by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle. The musical played on Broadway in 2016.

In the story, 11-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence. Not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family does she get more than she could have imagined.

When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck’s unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life.

As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.

Knight Theatre started in 1994. Its current leaders are Jordan Schuman, president; Kylie Marsden, vice president; Janelle Knick, secretary; and Richard Dauphinais, treasurer, with Michael Rosewall as faculty advisor.

The creative team for “Tuck Everlasting” includes Jordan Schuman, producer; Michael Houlihan, artistic director; Nate Ortiz, vocal director; Jason Holz, pit director; Amanda Meo, choreographer; Stephanie Valenta, costume designer; and Katy Verheyden, technical director.