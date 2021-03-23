GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Let Me Be Frank Productions will present a new comedy musical, “My Big Fat Pulaski Wedding: 10 Year Reunion,” April 2-17 at the Meyer Theatre.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. April 2, 3, 9 and 10, 1 and 7:30 p.m. April 15, 7:30 p.m. April 16 and 1 and 7:30 p.m. April 17. Info: meyertheatre.org.

Due to COVID-19 considerations, the audience size is limited to 25 percent capacity. Masks are required. More information is on the theater’s website.

According to a press release: In the story, Frank and Amy’s 10th wedding anniversary is fast approaching. A lot has changed since they jammed out to Pat and the Polka Tones at their wedding reception at The Swamps a decade ago.

These days, Amy feels a little worn down raising three kids, homeschooling them and making Frank’s life run as smoothly as possible. As Amy’s friends Lisa and Sarah reminisce about the wedding, Amy admits she could use a break.

Frank decides a perfect way to show Amy some appreciation is to host an anniversary party and renew their wedding vows. However, party planning isn’t exactly Frank’s forte, “and we might be in for a stumble or two.”

With the “help” of friends Pat, Tom and Paul, will the party go off without a hitch? Or will Frank be put in the doghouse?

Opening night April 2 includes a benefit for Bay Area Managers of Volunteer Services, with $10 of each ticket sold going to the organization that promotes volunteerism and provides support and information to those involved in the volunteer network.

In the cast are Frank Hermans, Pat Hibbard, Tom Verbrick, Blake Hermans, Paul Evansen, Amy Riemer, Lisa Borley, Sarah Galati and Karen Coppersmith.

The band consists of Dennis Panneck (guitars), Pat Hibbard (bass), Tony Pilz (keyboards) and Andrew Klaus (drums). On lights is Ross Loining, and on sound is Kelly Klaus.

Among the songs are “Good Girls Don’t” (from The Knack), “Reunited” (Peaches & Herb), “Never Knew Love Like This Before” (Stephanie Mills), “You Needed Me” (Anne Murray), “Maniac Monday” (Bangles) and “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” (Billy Joel).

None of the songs is repeated from the 2011 original show.