SISTER BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Griffon String Quartet will stream a new, free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15.

The quartet is one of the arts entities that is supported by Wisconsin’s new We’re All in Creative Workforce Program. The quartet’s grant will allow it to continue working with string musicians in Green Bay middle schools. The instruction is virtual and covers music theory, appreciation, history and performance.

For its first concert for its 2020/2021 season, the Midsummer’s Music resident string quartet will perform Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Divertimento K.563” and Ernst von Dohnányi’s “Serenade in C Major, Op. 10.”

Adding commentary will be featured players Vini Sant’Ana, violin, Blakeley Menghini, viola, and Ryan Louie, cello. Also

The concert can be accessed at midsummersmusic.com, Midsummer’s Music Facebook page and the quartet’s YouTube channel.

Sunday’s concert is the first of four scheduled streaming programs for the season.

The quartet’s Dec. 20 program at 3 p.m. will include works from its classical repertoire plus holiday favorites. Additional virtual performances will be presented in March and May 2021.

Along with community events and concerts, the Griffon String Quartet members continue online instruction with string students in Door County and Green Bay. Members provide weekly educational videos for children at the Boys & Girls Club of Door County.

During the 2020/2021 Griffon season, the University of Wisconsin-Madison-based Pro Arte Quartet is providing mentoring services to the Griffon members to enhance personal and professional development.

Griffon String Quartet was formed in the fall of 2018 as a collaboration between Midsummer’s Music, the Fine Arts Institute at East High School in Green Bay, and St. Norbert College in De Pere.

The quartet is a groundbreaking project to enrich the lives of children and adults throughout Northeastern Wisconsin through concerts, workshops and music education outreach. Each member of the quartet has advanced degrees and significant professional experience.

Midsummer’s Music was co-founded in 1990 by Jim and Jean Berkenstock, long-time Door County summer residents and principal orchestral players with the Lyric Opera of Chicago.