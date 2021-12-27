FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Door Community Auditorium has solidified its schedule into May with an “invigorating, eclectic mix of mainstage performances, lectures and coffeehouse concert,” a message to patrons says. Info: dcauditorium.org.

Of note is the 2022 “Door County Talks” series, titled “First Nations of Our Region.” Presented in partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and The Door County Civility Project, the four free sessions “will take a deep look at the First Nations of our regions, exploring this land’s long history and culture pre-dating the better-documented arrival of European settlers.”

Chronologically, this is the schedule:

+ “Play It Forward,” 7 p.m. Dec. 30.

The annual concert event brings together some of Door County’s popular musicians for songs of the season “both reflective and festive,” inspired by the life and legacy of Bo Johnson, a young Sister Bay resident who died in 2012. Participating musicians donate their time, and proceeds go to benefit a worthy cause. This year, the proceeds are for The Go Bo Foundation, designated for Alice Mattson.

+ “Door County Talks: First Nations of Our Region” (Part 1): “Ho-Chunk History: Past, Present & Future” with William “Nąąwącekǧize” Quackenbush, 10 a.m. Jan. 22.

From the press release: “The Ho-Chunk People have ancestrally called Door County and its surrounding region home since time immemorial. Ho-Chunk origin stories refers to the Green Bay area in their language as Moogasuc, which translates to ‘Red Banks.’ Moogasuc is where the Ho-Chunk People state their Creator Mauna placed them, and this is where their first fires were lit. Today, the Ho-Chunk People continue to enjoy residing within their ancestral homelands even though there were many attempts by early Americans to forcibly remove them from the fledgling State of Wisconsin in the 1800s. This presentation entails the steeped history of the Ho-Chunk People here, as relayed through oral history which reaches as far back as the last glacial episode and beyond.”

+ Coffeehouse Series: John Lewis & Friends, 7 p.m. Jan. 22.

+ “Door County Talks: First Nations of Our Region” (Part 2): “Oneidas of Wisconsin” with Margaret Rose Ellis, Yotsi’nahkwa’talihahte and Mirac Ellis, Shako’tsyuntha, 10 a.m. Feb. 12.

From the website: “On^yote’a:ka – People of the Standing Stone – The story of Oneidas in Wisconsin.

The On^yote’a:ka, commonly known as the Oneidas, originate from what is now known as New York state. They are a part of the Haudenosaunee (People of the Longhouse), also known as the Six Nations of the Iroquois Confederacy. The story of how the Oneidas came to be in Wisconsin is a tale full of deceit and corruption. However, Oneidas have managed to take their situation and make the best of it. In an effort to show the beauty that Oneida people have created for their community, we will share a brief historical timeline before we get into some of our traditional teachings and ways of being on this earth, both in ancient times and today.”

+ Coffeehouse Series: Paul Taylor, 7 p.m. Feb. 12.

+ “Door County Talks: First Nations of Our Region” (Part 3): “Potawatomi Nation Through Time” with Abtegishgok “Holly” Daniels and Ndokmankwet “Marcus” Daniels, 10 a.m. Feb. 19.

From the website: “(The program) guides its audience along a timeline of the Potawatomi people that details the major events from pre-European contact to the present day. The Potawatomi, also known as Keepers of the Fire, have a rich history as caretakers of the land surrounding Lake Michigan, including what is now Door County. A people once known for their ferocity in battle endured many changes and losses at the hands of the United States government through colonization and forced assimilation. Despite this, the Potawatomi people have remained abundantly more resilient than the genocidal policies that were carried out against them. ‘Potawatomi Nation through Time’ is a celebration of everything the Potawatomi people always have been and still are to this day.”

+ Coffeehouse Series: Cathy Grier & Friends, 7 p.m. Feb. 19.

+ Mainstage event: “Bessie, Billie, and Nina: Pioneering Women in Jazz,” 7 p.m. Feb. 25.

Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday and Nina Simone were three of the 20th century’s most influential vocalists. They defied social norms, embraced self-empowerment through their art and created some of America’s most enduring songs. In “Bessie, Billie, and Nina,” vocalists Charenée Wade, Camille Thurman and Tahira Clayton – backed by an all-female band – celebrate the legacies of these artists with performances of some of their classic songs.

+ “Door County Talks: First Nations of Our Region” (Part 4): “Ancient Menominee Roots: Connecting Our Shared Histories” with Waqnahwew Benjamin Grignon and Pitaepanuhkiw Lucy Grignon, 10 a.m. March 5.

From the website: “As homesteaders, Pitaepanuhkiw and Waqnahwew Grignon have been reconnecting to their cultural inheritance through the land, plants and wildlife on their ancestral homelands. They recognize that their connections to their Indigenous roots come in many forms, from their language journey to the stories of their people. They will share some of their journey and invite cultural exchange with the Door Community.”

+ Coffeehouse Series: Wade Fernandez, 7 p.m. March 5.

+ Mainstage event: Nobuntu, 7 p.m. March 25.

+ Mainstage event: Black Violin, 7 p.m. April 5.

+ Mainstage event: Amythyst Kiah, 7 p.m. May 13.

+ Mainstage event: Allison Russell, 7 p.m. May 14.